Planning commission discusses permits, parking at future HSD activity center

The Huntsville Planning Commission on Monday discussed building permits and how to educate contractors on state required best practices plans.
Earlier this summer, a contractor working on Governor’s Hill apparently did not have controls in place when heavy rain brought dirt from the project into another person’s yard across the street. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Equality requires contractors to have a water pollution prevention plan in place. The contractor began work at the site on Governor’s Hill before obtaining a building permit, officials said Monday.
The landowners developing the site met last weekend with the homeowner who had the mud sent onto her property, according to Planning Director Jennifer Thomas.
“I think it’s the little things that slip through the cracks – the residential, the smaller, less than five acres [or] one acre type scenario,” Thomas said. “I don’t think it’s intentional, I think it’s lack of knowledge.”
The commission agreed that a pollution prevention plan (SWPPP) will be attached to all building permits in the city.
Grading permit information also will become part of the building permit. An ad-hoc group, which meets on Wednesdays, will decide if a new construction needs a grading permit. A small home being built on level ground, for instance, would not need a grading permit.
In other business Monday:
• The commission discussed the differences between a modular home and a manufactured home.
A modular home costs more, is built to higher standards, and is built off-site to be placed in a permanent location, Thomas said.
A manufactured home, often a mobile home, costs less and can later be moved.
Commissioner Jim MacLean proposed approving modular homes for agriculture zones in the city, as well as residential 1-3 zones. The city already has practices in place for manufactured homes or mobile homes.
The commission approved the acceptance of modular homes, which still needs to be approved by the Huntsville City Council.
• The commission discussed potential parking spaces at a new activity center being planned by the Huntsville School District.
Current city policy says a structure needs one parking space for every four seats in a facility. For instance, a facility with 2,000 seats would need 500 parking spots. The policy applies to activity centers, churches or “similar-use” facilities, Thomas said.
“Knowing that, we’re going to have a large school structure be built in the near future, and I just want to be ahead of the game,” Thomas said. Thomas said she wants the planning commission to be proactive rather than reactive.
• The commission briefly discussed a possible parking variance for Church Street Bar and Grill. Thomas said the owner has necessary paperwork but it has not been filed.
