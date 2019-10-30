Madison County receives new voting equipment

Madison County received its new voting equipment last Thursday, a day after old equipment was taken away.
Old voting equipment was taken from the Madison County Courthouse by Midwest Recycling Center.
The new equipment arrived Thursday from Elections Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb. Personnel from the county’s Road and Bridge Department, Tamitha Blocker and Robin Watson from the County Clerk’s office, and County Assessor Will Jones helped unload the numerous boxes from a truck, then put the items into a storage room in the Shrum Building along Court Street.
The equipment must be stored in a climate-controlled location.
Blocker said personnel from ESS will be in Madison County in a few weeks to test the equipment and sign off that it is all working.
Each election, the pieces of equipment will have to be taken to the five voting centers in Madison County.
Madison County Judge Frank Weaver said, “I’m glad that it’s here and I’m looking forward to learning how to use it.”
Weaver said the county had to borrow equipment from other counties just to get through the last elections in Madison county.
“It’s a big deal for us and for all of Madison County and the state, as well,” he said.
“The equipment that we have been using was obsolete. They had worked past their lifetime. The machines we couldn’t get parts for. Actually, we had gotten several machines from other counties around that were using new equipment. If it hadn’t been for that, we wouldn’t have gotten through the last election, so it’s a big thing for Madison County. I hope they last for the next several years.”
The Madison County Quorum Court in May approved an ordinance to accept a vote center plan passed by the county’s election commission, which established five voting sites.
The quorum court action in May was needed after Act 808 passed by the Arkansas Legislature. The act provided about $8.2 million to be used by 21 counties in Arkansas without the latest voting equipment.
The five Madison County voting centers will be at Hindsville First Baptist Church, Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church, the Kingston Community Building, the St. Paul Community Building and the Wesley Community Building.
People will still be able to vote early at the courthouse or with absentee ballots, and would be able to vote at any of the vote centers, regardless of where they live in the county.
Former County Clerk Faron Ledbetter told the court in May that the state said it would split the cost of the new machines with the county, meaning an original estimate of about $190,000 each.
In June, it was estimated that Madison County would need to pay $106,892.46 (36 percent) of the $297,584.69 for new equipment. With additional equipment such as a printer and memory sticks, the county needed a total of $121,564.07.
“There’s no more kicking the can down the road,” Ledbetter told the court. He said the county’s election equipment had troubles during a school election.
“We have had nothing but trouble trying to get that equipment going and getting it tested and getting it prepared for [Tuesday’s election],” he said. “If this was a primary or general election I would be extremely, very, very, very concerned.”
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston in August said, “We are hopeful that the individual counties are in a position to take full advantage of this watershed moment in our state’s history. My office looks forward to assisting the counties in completing this process. It is a process that will aid all of the state leadership’s efforts and hopes toward providing the most secure voting experience possible.”
Going to the five vote centers saved the county more than $80,000 on the new equipment.
In June, the Quorum Court approved a plan to pay for the rest.
Ledbetter said the court could use $51,049.66 that was in a savings account for new equipment and $38,000 which came to the county for mineral rights. Another $5,000 would come from unappropriated interest on County General Reserve, with another $10,000 transferred from the County Clerk’s Cost Fund, which is allowed by law.
Those sources of revenue left $17,514.41 needed for the new equipment. Ledbetter said the court could get that money from the Real Estate Transfer Tax. The court budgeted $49,000 from the tax this year, but the county should receive more.
In 2018, the county got $83,000 from the tax with $73,000 the year prior.
“Now that we’re six months into that, we feel like that it’s going to come in at least that $49,000 and probably close to what it’s come in the last two years,” Ledbetter told the court. “So we can pull from that and get that other $17,500 if we needed to.”
Madison County last Thursday received DS200 precinct scanners, which scans the ballots and then stores them; Express Votes and Express Vote kiosks; Express Poll tablets, which are used for the voter check-in process; Express Pass printers, which are used to issue correct ballot styles to the voters; Electionware reporting software; CentralPoint software; an Election Reporting Manager (ERM) laptop computer; and implementation services.
In August, Blocker, who became county clerk when Ledbetter retired, told the election commission about the five vote centers, “For the most part, the feedback I’ve been getting is mostly positive. I think there’s a few concerns with people, they like to know there’s a paper ballot as a backup. Again, I’m stressing that the machine is only a ballot marker. You still have a paper ballot, you’re just marking it with a machine.”
Once a person verifies their votes are tabulated correctly, they insert it into a ballot box, which counts the votes. The box is locked, and “in the event of a recount, we pull the papers out and we recount them,” Blocker said.
“I just want everybody to know that it’s not just all electronic voting,” she said. “That’s not how this system works.”
Blocker said the new equipment also will include the ERM laptop for use on election night, when collecting results. That laptop will not have the capabilities of connecting to the Internet. The only piece of the equipment that will be online, she said, will be a poll book that voters register on when entering a vote center, which then tells other centers in the county that they’ve voted. Results are not kept online, but rather on a thumb drive.
Watson, who worked in the rain with the others last Thursday to transport equipment from the truck to the storage building, was happy to see the new equipment.
“I’m glad that they’re there, it’s been a long time coming,” she said. “It’s all come together.”
Blocker said her first reaction when all the equipment was in storage was “Wow.
“It’s a good thing we had this big space to bring it to because we’re going to need it,” she said of the building, located across Court Street from the courthouse. The space housed a grocery store when Blocker was a child, she said.
“It’s exciting. It’s time. We are looking forward to it [using the equipment].
“I think it will be a big help. We’ll have election results faster. It’ll be a little bit of an adjustment for voters, but I think overall they’ll like it and that’s the feedback we’re getting from other counties that have already switched over to this system.”
Blocker said 54 counties in Arkansas have gone to the ESS systems, with seven or eight joining for the Primary Election in March. The rest of the counties will install ESS equipment before the November General Election.
“We were very, very happy that the Legislature appropriated some money to help, because I don’t believe the county could have afforded it on its own. We’re appreciative of the quorum court for the last few years putting some money back in that savings fund that helped us to get it, as well as the election commission, they had some tough decisions to make.
“By going to the vote centers, it also helped us to be able to afford the equipment, plus I think a vote center-type setting will provide a better experience for the voter. It gives them more options and better facilities.”
Blocker said the new equipment will be taken around the county to show how it will work.
“We plan to do some demonstrations at areas around the county and I’ve also got a demonstration that I’m going to upload to the county website ... so people can get on there and at least see what they’re going to be voting on, see how it works.”
When ESS personnel come to Madison County, “they’ll unbox everything ... and they’ll have some technicians that will get everything set up and they test everything to make sure it’s working correctly, do all the settings, then certify that it’s good to go,” she said.
