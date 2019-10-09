The Huntsville Municipal Airport Commission last Monday saw the final contract involving rate increases for monthly hangar rentals, according to Chairman Charles Coger.
The contract was prepared by City Clerk Janice Smith, Coger said.
Rents on the 18 hangar spaces will increase from $125 a month to $137.50, if a person pays for an entire year. If a person does not sign a year’s lease, the monthly rental rate will be $150.
Monthly rates will not increase until a current contract expires.
The new rate changes will be mailed to current renters, Coger said.
Although no rental spaces currently are available at the airport, Coger said a few spaces soon will be available. He said 10-15 people have applied for a space.
In other business, the commission approved getting insurance on the hangars, which will cost about $1,200 a year, he said. The insurance will be purchased through the state.
“The state’s a lot cheaper. They insure all the city stuff,” Coger said.
Coger said he plans to apply for a state grant to build a fourth hangar at the local airport.
“I think we’ll get the grant. He [state official] didn’t know if whether we’d get it this year or next year.”
Coger said fuel taxes are turned back to the airports in the form of grants.
“We’ve gotten 10 or 12 grants ourselves over the years,” Coger said. The airport commission will pay 20 percent toward a new hangar, which could cost up to $400,000.
The three existing hangars were built with grant money. Coger said he has received bids for electrical and dirt work for a new hangar. He’s also received two or three bids for the building itself.
The airport in 2018 received a grant that repaired the runway and parking lot.
The winning bid from CPMS Custom Pavement in Van Buren was $107,025.16.
The Arkansas Department of Aeronautics approved the grant.
