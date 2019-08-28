Local school districts responded earlier this week to an alleged threat of a possible shooting at an unnamed Arkansas school.
The Little Rock FBI reportedly notified districts and agencies across the state of the threat. Arkansas State Police released a statement Sunday night regarding the threats.
“The Arkansas State Police has been in close contact in recent days with the Federal Bureau of Investigation attempting to identify the source of an alleged threat of gun violence at an undisclosed Arkansas school reportedly planned for later this week,” the statement reads. “At this time, no corroborating evidence or useful details have been uncovered in regard to the information provided to the FBI. In the event more specific or credible information is received, it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, as well as Arkansas citizens.”
On Monday, in a Facebook post cited from the office of Huntsville Superintendent Dennis Fisher, the district stated that the threat, “generic in nature,” was made to schools in Arkansas for Thursday, Aug. 29. Another threat was also reportedly made against an unnamed school in Kentucky, dated for this Wednesday, Aug. 28.
“The Huntsville School District has not been made aware of any specific threat against our school or community,” the post states. “We will continue to take the necessary steps to insure (sic) the safety of our students and staff. I have been in contact with [Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas and Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans] and they both said they would stay in touch with the FBI and Arkansas State Police and keep the school district apprised of any changes to the situation.”
Fisher added in the post that the district will also use “heightened security measures” due to the threat, and will communicate with authorities as needed this week.
“Your child’s safety is of the utmost importance to us,” the post states. “We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff, not only this week, [but] in the weeks, months and years to come.”
Jeff Cantrell, superintendent of the Jasper School District, which includes Kingston, posted on the district’s Facebook page Monday afternoon that no specific threats had been made against any of the district’s campuses and that officials will remain in contact with local agencies.
“I’m confident with the plans in place,” Cantrell wrote in the post. “The safety of our students and staff will remain our highest priority and we will continue to take the necessary steps to keep them safe.”
Elkins School District administration on Sunday night issued a statement regarding the threats on Sunday night.
“I want to reassure you that student and staff safety and security is our top priority,” the post states. “We will be taking additional precautions this week. Also, we will be working in conjunction with local law enforcement to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of your students.”
