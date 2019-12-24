St. Paul Dollar General to open soon

Work continues on the Dollar General in St. Paul, which is being built along Highway 23.
“At this time, a grand opening is slated for early 2020, but understand that construction progress may alter this date,” according to Angela Petkovic with Dollar General public relations.
St. Paul Nina Selz said last week that the business signs have been put up.
“They said last night it was all lit up like a Christmas tree,” she said.
“It’s moving on. I know people are interviewing, they’ve been interviewing for the jobs there.”
Petkovic said the St. Paul store “will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store.”
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” Petkovic said.
“The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice as we generally serve customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive,” she wrote.
“We also take competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”
Selz said, “I think most of south Madison County is [excited]. It’s going to be helpful to us.” St. Paul residents often drive to Elkins or Huntsville to do their shopping.
“The only negative that I’ve heard is that people are concerned about our existing groceries, whether or not they’ll be ... what kind of competition that might be,” Selz said.
“People are sort of thinking as long as Ahart’s is open they have gasoline and Dollar General will not have gasoline. And they’re not selling fast-food like up at Kimball’s, so I think everything’s going to be alright.”
The Snack Shack also sells food in St. Paul.
“Other than that I have not heard any negative” comments about the store, Selz said.
Anyone interested may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
