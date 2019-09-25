Group considers sites for kennels

An ad hoc committee last Wednesday narrowed down to four the potential sites for a temporary animal shelter in the city of Huntsville.
The committee was formed earlier this month when the city council tabled the issue of where to build the temporary shelter.
City councilor Stephen Ford chaired the Sept. 18 meeting. Also in attendance were Police Chief Todd Thomas, councilor Pat Grubbs, Planning Director Jennifer Thomas, Sean Davis with the water department and Public Works Superintendent Josh Murr.
At the last council meeting, Ford proposed building a shelter in a space currently used for storage by the street department. The idea passed 4-3, but attorney Howard “Rusty” Cain Jr. said it was not a majority for an eight-member council. One councilor was not present for the vote.
The committee was tasked with making three to four recommended sites to the council.
The city has a contract through which it transfers seven to eight captured dogs a month to the Paws & Claws Pet Shelter. The city pays $180 per animal taken to the shelter.
A temporary shelter would house animals for a minimum of 72 hours, during which time the owners would be sought. After the 72 hours, the animals would either be taken to Paws & Claws or possibly to a group in Carroll County that has said it would take dogs from Madison County.
The committee last week looked at 26 city-owned properties, some of which were eliminated immediately. These included City Hall, the Basham building, Memorial Park, the police department and property at the old city dump.
“Some of them are viable and some of them are not,” Jennifer Thomas said.
The committee eliminated 20 of the 26 parcels, then discussed costs and other factors tied to the remaining six. Two more were eliminated as not being viable options.
The four properties kept for consideration were the recently purchased land for an industrial park on Amanda Place; a storage barn belonging to the water department on Governor’s Hill; a piece of land behind a storage building near the Basham building; and a building at the old wastewater plant on Highway 23 north of downtown.
Todd Thomas said it would cost between $20,000 and $21,000 to build a new structure in the industrial park.
“I think we’re a little premature on that one,” Ford said.
The former wastewater plant, which also once housed a shooting range and recycling center, would need thousands of dollars in infrastructure work.
“It will be one of the more expensive sites,” Davis said. Todd Thomas said, “It’s not as cost efficient as the one up on the hill, I don’t think.”
Committee members said a lean-to could be built onto the building at the site on Governor’s Hill. The building is close to the fallout shelter near the Madison County Fairgrounds. Electricity is already available, with water needing a meter which would cost about $600, Davis said.
Todd Thomas said, “I like that option ... honestly, economically speaking, it’s probably the cheapest. It’s close to town. It’s got utilities on it. It could be secured relatively quickly.
“I like that property. I would vote for it knowing what I know.”
A lean-to at the water department building also would cost thousands to make, including concrete, fencing, a water tap and more.
Thomas also warned that the shelter should be built large enough to house numerous animals.
“We say there’s only going to be three or four animals in there at a time. We don’t know that,” he said. “We have picked up as many as eight in a week. We’ve picked up five in one day before. We have to be able to accommodate more than, like, three or four animals.”
For this week’s meeting, Thomas was to get specific cost figures for the four locations being considered, while Jennifer Thomas was to study the zoning issues involved. Ford suggested the committee this week might do a visual tour of the site on Governor’s Hill.
Ford said the committee can pitch all four sites to the council or make a recommendation for one.
The group was scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall.
