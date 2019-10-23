Court drops possible change to subdivision ordinance

After months spent talking about changing the subdivision ordinance, the Madison County Quorum Court on Monday let a proposed amendment die due to lack of a second.
The amendment would have changed the subdivision ordinance to include a one-acre minimum lot size, as proposed by justice of the peace T.W. Dotson.
Richard Murphree, Northwest Regional Manager for the Arkansas Department of Health, told the court he agreed with the one-acre minimum lot size.
“Lots have to be big enough to support the proposed house and then have room to put in that properly-sized septic system,” Murphree said. He said adding a one-acre minimum for a subdivision lot was “a good idea.”
Local engineer Charles Presley, one of the original designers of the subdivision ordinance, spoke against the minimum lot size.
“I don’t recommend that simply because if you make a bigger lot you’re going to have more street frontage. More street frontage means higher-priced lots and if we’re looking at starter houses, affordable housing, that causes that lot to cost that much more money,” Presley said.
“I think you’ll just stymie your growth if you’re trying to attract low-income people and making their houses more affordable.”
Presley said, “The health department has got a way to regulate the size of the lot. I think we should just leave it alone.”
A lot must pass soil condition testing, which shows whether a septic system can work at that location. Presley and Murphree said some lots under one acre can pass the test, while other lots have to be larger than one acre for approval.
The court approved a motion to hear the ordinance on its first reading. After it was read, County Judge Frank Weaver asked for a motion to approve the ordinance. Dotson made the motion, but it didn’t get a second.
JPs Larry Garrett, Rick McLoud and Devin Glenn did not attend Monday’s meeting.
The court then moved on to discuss a mandatory permit for individual sewage system and possibly removing the state’s 10-acre exemption, which counties can do.
JP Patti Shinn said, “I see no point in fooling with it. I move we just do not take action at this time.” JP T.J. McCollough added, “Like I’ve said before with the 10-acre exemption, my district don’t want it.”
In Arkansas, anyone who owns 10 or more acres is exempted from many health department rules and regulations. Two counties have eliminated the exemption, one by vote of the people and the other by a quorum court vote.
Weaver said, “We have a motion to drop the 10-acre exemption for possible action.”
Dotson, who took part in Monday’s hearing via a telephone call, said, “You just heard from a state representative ... and two people are ignoring his advice. I don’t understand the reason behind that.”
JP Kenny Thomas said, “I think there’s definitely two sides of this in the county on what they want to do.” McCollough added, “I haven’t gotten any feedback for it at all. They got pretty rough about it.”
McCollough said, “They got enough regulation on them anyway and they don’t want more.”
Dotson questioned if the court could make a motion in the middle of discussing the issue.
“Why are we voting on a motion to drop it if the discussion is to drop the 10-acre exemption, now we’re voting on the discussion to drop what we’re talking about,” he asked.
Weaver asked Shinn to restate her motion, and said he had worded things incorrectly when he said “drop the 10-acre exemption.” Weaver said he meant to say to drop any further discussion.
“I’m trying to ask Frank how he can make a motion in the middle of a point of discussion, that’s my point of inquiry,” Dotson said to McCollough.
County Attorney Billy Allred said he thinks it is acceptable to make a motion in the middle of discussing an item.
Dotson said, “It’s just very disappointing to see in the middle of a discussion you want to terminate the discussion. Obviously, we don’t understand the need in the county for this.”
The motion to keep the 10-acre exemption in place passed by a 4-2 vote, with Thomas and Dotson voting against it.
In other business Monday:
• County Clerk Tamitha Blocker said the new voting equipment is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday of this week.
• The court voted 6-0 to table discussion about a possible county environmental officer. Weaver said the county does not have the money to pay another officer, and reminded the JPs that a recent inspection of the Madison County Jail proposed the hiring of two additional people.
• The court approved 6-0 a resolution authorizing Weaver to seek a $50,000 Arkansas Rural Development Commission grant to help with phase one of the installation of an elevator in the courthouse.
In early September, Madison County received $164,019 in Phase 1 funding from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.
• Weaver told the court that Madison County has received $8,500 from the Arvest Foundation, which will re-stripe lines at the tennis courts and install new lights on the walking trail.
