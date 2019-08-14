Huntsville’s Public Works Director James Sisk has left the city and returned to self-employment in the concrete business.
Sisk said he turned in his notice on July 15 after a meeting with Mayor Darrell Trahan. Sisk said he did not turn in a resignation letter to the city.
“I just sat down with the mayor and gave my two-week notice,” he said.
Trahan in a text message said, “Mr. Sisk was a fantastic employee. He will be greatly missed by the city.”
Sisk said he simply wanted a new direction in his life.
“And [I] enjoyed every day of it for the most part. I left knowing you did everything I could do,” he said. “But my heart wasn’t in it anymore. I knew it was time to move on.”
Asked for details, Sisk said, “it was just time for a new direction.”
Sisk said he recommended to Trahan that Parks Department employee Josh Murr be his replacement.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Trahan said, “I have appointed Josh as interim superintendent of public works. He has been on that job for now nearly a month already.
“We will give it another month, so at our September meeting, we’ll decide if he wants to keep it. So far, I have been very impressed with what all he has accomplished. I think he’s going to do a fine job for us.”
Trahan Monday appointed an ad hoc wage and position committee to assign Murr a step grade on the city’s pay scale. Trahan was joined after the council’s meeting by City Clerk Janice Smith and councilors Debra Shinn and Stephen Ford.
After a brief meeting, Smith said Murr would be offered $42,862 a year for the director’s job, based on his experience and skill set.
Sisk, who grew up in Huntsville, worked in Texas for four years before returning to the Huntsville area in 1999. He operated his own concrete business until joining the city in 2013.
The Public Works Department includes the street and parks departments.
Sisk was asked about which projects in the city he’s most proud of.
“The amphitheater, Memorial Park, Mitchusson Park upgrades [and] new Friendship Club pavilion, to name a few,” he said. “I was very fortunate to have a great group of guys to work with, which made it possible to get a lot of projects done.”
The Huntsville City Council will meet next on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Huntsville City Hall.
