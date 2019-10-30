Home Depot to make repairs at Kingston Legion Hall

The Kingston American Legion has been approved for a “Celebration of Service” grant from Home Depot, with store employees expected in the community next week to repair the building.
The grant is for just under $8,000, according to Tom Little with the Kingston Legion.
A waterline break in July caused extensive damage in the building. The building had insurance, but not for flooding.
Fayetteville Home Depot store Manager Cira Abiseid said the company has a nationwide “Celebration of Service” program aimed to help veteran organizations. Abiseid and other company representatives visited the hall in August to assess the damage.
The Kingston American Legion was built in 1948. An extension was added onto the building in 1984. The Madison County Veterans of Foreign Wars also uses the building.
The waterline break occurred inside the section built in 1984.
Local veterans and other volunteers hauled away the damage. Water had covered around 60 percent of the building.
Little said Home Depot employees in Fayetteville, Harrison and Mountain Home will work at the Legion Hall on Nov. 5 and 6 from around 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Home Depot will supply the material and labor for the project.
Little said the Kingston Legion will provide lunch both days for the workers.
Abiseid in August said, “I anticipate us definitely being able to help. We do a nationwide Celebration of Service, which is all about us having the resources and the ability to help the veterans ... the Home Depot Foundation are the people who foot the bill for all this, and that was started in 2011. Since that time, we have given more than a quarter of a billion dollars to veteran-related causes nationwide.”
Drywall, flooring, vanities and perhaps windows will be installed next week.
Abiseid said she hoped the work could be completed by Veterans Day, which will be Nov. 11.
