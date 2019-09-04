War Eagle victim ID’d

A man found dead in War Eagle Creek recently was 22-year-old Nicholas Sky Walker of Holiday Island, who was working with a mowing crew in the area.
Capt. Clay Rowland with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week said he was still waiting for autopsy results to determine an official cause of death. Officials previously said the man apparently drowned.
Madison County Coroner Doug Rabold said the body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock and that he had not received a report as of last week.
The sheriff’s office dispatch center received a call from a man around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, who said he was with a crew mowing the area of Highway 23 and Madison 8530 for the state. The caller said the man who died was his coworker, and that he had seen him about 10 minutes prior to finding him face down in the creek.
Rex Chambers, owner of R.C. Enterprises in Star City, confirmed last week the death of Walker, who was using a weedeater as part of the mowing crew. Walker was born in Berryville, according to his obituary with Nelson Funeral Home.
Chambers said Walker “had done some other odd jobs” for him, but the Aug. 16 job was the first time Walker had worked on the road with him.
“He worked one other day previous and we did some construction work together, but as far as out here, mowing that was his first day,” Chambers said.
Chambers said a preliminary investigation found that Walker’s drowning was an accident. The investigation has not yet been made public.
“It was just a freak accident. Apparently he either had an asthma attack or else he had a heart attack,” Chambers said. “He happened to be down at the creek and he happened to fall in face first. He had a big knot on his head. Apparently before he came to, he drowned, as far as I know.”
The worker who called the sheriff’s office said he found Walker in the creek.
“When they came back to check on him a few minutes later, they happened to find him floating down there in the water,” Chambers said. “There were guys right there close to him. There were no signs of panic or anything like that. There was plenty of water, plenty of Gatorade and all that. They’ve already done all that investigation.”
Walker died just one week before his 23rd birthday.
Walker was a 2014 graduate of Eureka Springs High School, according to his obituary.
“He had a passion for skateboarding that began at an early age,” his obituary states. “Nicholas was also well known for his enthusiasm on the soccer field and loved to be outdoors, especially near a body of water. Nicholas was involved in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.”
R.C. Enterprises was contracted to do the mowing for the state, according to Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
