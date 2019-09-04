Students from Madison County will take part in the 8th Grade Teen Summit on Sept. 11 at the Jones Center in Springdale.
Nancy Marsh with the Madison County Health Coalition said eighth-graders from Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul will attend the event.
Special presenters will include Shawn Burns and Kaley Spears.
Burns “is a highly competent leader that believes anyone can have a champion attitude and strive for greatness,” a news release said.
“For over 10 years, Shawn has devoted his life to tobacco prevention and youth leadership and empowerment. In his early high school years, he committed himself to the cause by joining PRIDE Youth Programs, a component of the Share Foundation that educates and motivates youth and families in the development of health, drug-free youth.”
Spears serves as the community health promotion specialist in the Northwest Region for the Arkansas Department of Health.
“In her work, she utilizes her bachelor of science in public health by providing technical assistance and guidance to schools for wellness initiatives and best practices for nutrition and physical activity, and other public health issues.”
Students will attend a welcoming at 8:50 a.m., followed by the opening session at 9 by Spears. Burns will address students at 10:15 a.m.
A special activity with the Huntsville Lions Club in the Jones Center gym is planned for 11:20 a.m., then Spears at 11:50 a.m. will address “A Life Saved.”
Lunch will be provided by Arvest Bank.
Spears will discuss Internet safety in the afternoon, followed by Burns speaking about the financial impact of tobacco use.
For more information, contact Cassie Smith at 479-445-2805 or Cassie@madisoncountyhealth.com.
