Fire, safety concerns come with hot weather

Safety concerns during the month of August come with grilling, working in the hayfields, burning yard waste and protecting oneself in the outdoors.
August traditionally has some of the highest temperatures of the year. Even though Madison County had a wet spring and early summer, dry days in August could spell trouble, officials said.
August is normally a pretty dry month and if we have very much wind, that’ll dry the surface stuff out,” Madison County Judge Frank Weaver said. “I don’t think we’re past the fire danger. I do suspect if it stays dry for three or four weeks and we get some wind and scorching heat above 90, 95 degrees, then we might see a fire ban or something like that.”
Weaver said higher temperatures and drier conditions will be monitored.
Weaver said the wind can cause yards and fields to dry out quickly, even after a rain.
“I think if August stays dry the whole month and heat pretty much above 90 degrees, [a burn ban is possible],” he said. “Wind’s a big factor in that. It dries the surface area out, the grass out ... I wouldn’t say we’re out of the fire ban position yet.”
County judges in Arkansas have the authority to issue red flag warnings due to dry conditions, then can issue a burn ban if it is warranted.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, there have been 22 calls about fires since May 1, including seven in July.
Huntsville Fire Chief Kevin Shinn said another potential danger comes when people head outside to grill or burn yard waste.
“July is the month when more people get injured by grill fires and there’s more structure fires than at any other time,” he said.
There are tips one should follow, especially with propane grills.
“Make sure there’s not some kind of leakage,” Shinn said. “A lot of times when there’s leakage, it’s in the supply line. It lets gas out.”
Shinn also cautioned that grills should be regularly cleaned and used only outside, away from structures.
“Make sure you’re really in a safe place,” he said.
Arkansas allows for burning outside of yard waste only. Shinn stressed the importance of having an emergency plan should a person decide to burn outside – that plan, he said, should include a fire extinguisher or a water hose hooked to a water source.
“If the wind catches it and it starts to spread, make sure you’re prepared to control it,” he said. “And don’t leave it unattended.”
Thanks in part to spring and early summer rains, Shinn said the area “had a fairly manageable number of fires in May and June. That can change quickly, however, if things dry out and turn brown.
“Once we start browning and everything dies off and people are out working, sometimes we’ll get hay fires ... [from] a spark or from an overheated piece of machinery [that] can set the hay off,” he said.
Shinn said people working in hayfields should always have a fire extinguisher with a truck or tractor.
“It’s a lot less expensive to replace an extinguisher than it is a piece of machinery,” he said.
There are other hazards as temperatures climb in the summer.
“Obviously, don’t leave children or pets or older folks in hot cars because those temperatures can quickly escalate into triple digits in a short period of time,” Shinn said.
According to www.noheatstroke.org, 819 children have died of Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1998, 17 in Arkansas. At least 32 children have died so far this year from heatstroke while in parked cars, according to Kids and Cars, a nonprofit group that tracks such deaths.
For those working or exercising outside, Shinn said to “drink copious amounts of water to replace what you’re sweating out.”
According to the National Weather Service, prolonged exposure to the heat can become life-threatening.
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses.”
The weather service warned of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. A heat stroke is “a life-threatening condition, with body temperature above 103 degrees.”
Anyone suffering signs such as an altered mental state, headache, confusion, dizziness or rapid pulse should seek medical help immediately.
