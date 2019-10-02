Madison County judge given Wes Fowler Advocacy Award

Madison County Judge Frank Weaver has been awarded the Association of Arkansas Counties’ (AAC) 2019 Wes Fowler Advocacy Award for his “tireless work in boldly advocating for the counties of Arkansas,” a news release said.
Weaver was “self-employed in the logging industry and served as fire chief and first responder for the Kingston Fire Department before running for retiring County Judge Wes Fowler’s seat in 2010,” the release said.
Fowler was Madison County Clerk from 1989-1998 and county judge from 1999-2010. He died in 2017.
The AAC’s 51st annual conference was held Aug. 21-23 in Hot Springs.
“I am very honored to receive an award like this – and very humbled that I was even considered for, let alone, chosen for it,” Weaver said.
Weaver, who won reelection last year, told the Record he did not know before the meeting he would be getting the award.
“I was not aware of it. I had no indication,” he said. “I was shocked. I was actually stunned. I didn’t feel like that I had done anything to deserve an award like that. It’s really an honorable award to get something like that. I was very humbled by it and challenged by it, honored by it. It was quite a deal,” he said.
Weaver added, “The challenge is to continue working, advocating for county government in Arkansas, to make not only our county better but make all the counties better.”
Fowler was AAC’s governmental relations director when he passed away.
“The award will be given annually to a county or district official that has exhibited great passion for advocacy over the previous year,” the release said.
“The AAC Board of Directors Scholarship Committee selects the recipient of the award. Recipients will receive an Arkansas County Diamond Award and will be honored in perpetuity at the Association of Arkansas Counties with a permanently placed plaque and names added each year.”
Randolph County Circuit Clerk and AAC Board President Debbie Wise and AAC Executive Director Chris Villines presented the award to Weaver.
In introducing Weaver, Wise called him, “an unassuming and humble person.” Villines spoke about the friendship Weaver and Fowler shared.
“They had a deep friendship, and both lived Godly lives,” Villines said.
“I will never forget Frank singing at Wes’ funeral and the love the two of them shared,” Villines said. “Frank has earned leadership roles within the County Judges’ Association of Arkansas, and he helped lead them to an incredibly successful 2019 legislative session as their president.”
Weaver and his wife, Beth, have been married for nearly 45 years. They have three sons.
