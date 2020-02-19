The Madison County Water Facilities Board last week approved an increase in tap fees for new customers, according to Manager Rodney Reynolds.
The increase in fees was approved at last week’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The increase will not affect current customers.
“The reason is is the parts,” Reynolds said. “We just got done doing an audit and I sent in all our parts list. I got to figuring up parts and we were behind, we were kind of losing money, so the board decided to go up on them.”
A new 3/4-inch line will increase from $950 to $1,000 while a 1-inch line will increase from $1,300 to $1,600. The rate change will go into effect on March 1.
Reynolds said the 3/4-inch line is used for households while the 1-inch line mainly is for poultry operations.
In other business last week, engineers from ESI in Springdale gave an update on the board’s mapping system, which will be used to locate assets in the field.
“They’re going to come into the office and kind of look through our maps and see if there’s anything that they have missed, but they’re starting to work on it a little bit more,” Reynolds said.
A project to repaint tanks and replace pumps in some locations is still on hold, Reynolds said.
The project – estimated to cost around $1.2 million – will repaint five tanks and install four new pumps. The repainting will be at Bohannan, Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle. The four new pumps will be at Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle.
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission has approved a loan of up to $1.3 million from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to fund the project. Water users in the affected areas will see a rate increase, although the amount has not been determined, Johnson previously told the board. The board is awaiting final approval from ANRC and the Arkansas Department of Health.
Reynolds said he is waiting on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to visit the area, as well.
“I’m still waiting on FEMA to come in and work with me on these sites. They’re saying they might be in our area here in the next couple of weeks,” he said. Reynolds is hoping FEMA will help with repairs on a water line at Cobb Creek and a line that crosses Wharton Creek several times.
Reynolds said the water utility received a check from the National Resources Conservation Service for a creek stabilization project that was completed on Wharton Creek. The NRCS paid 75 percent of the $150,000 project, with the board paying 25 percent.
The board will meet next at 7 p.m. on March 10.
