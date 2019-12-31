Student donates entomology collection to center

A new and exciting donation has been made to Ozark Natural Science Center by one of Huntsville High School’s youngest students, according to Program Manager Renee Valentine.
Rikkye Hankins, a member of this year’s freshman class, has given the Science Center her prize-winning entomology collection to ensure that thousands of visitors have the opportunity to learn about the amazing world of Ozark insects, Valentine said in a news release.
“This valuable collection of 19 different orders of beautiful specimens of insects includes butterflies, moths, spiders, beetles and many other examples of the amazingly different types of species that she collected primarily in Madison and a few in Washington counties,” Valentine said.
Hankins entered her collection of 106 different specimens in the Madison County Fair and won in the collection display entry in county, district and 2nd in state for her age division and in county and district for 4H.
She is too young at 14 to compete on the state level in 4H.
“Look out next year’s competitors for she will be able to compete in all levels as a 15-year-old sophomore,” Valentine said.
Hankins is a member of the 4H Explorers and the Madison County 4H Insect Club.
The public is welcome to come view this newest donation and explore the hiking trails at Ozark Natural Science Center, located just off Highway 23 in the McIlroy Wildlife Fish and Game area north of Huntsville.
For more information about ONSC, visit www.ONSC.com or call (479) 202-8340.
