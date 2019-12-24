Reynolds named Manager of the Year

Rodney Reynolds, manager of the Madison County Water Facilities Board, recently was named Manager of the Year for water utilities.
Members of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environment Association (AWW&WEA) met on Dec. 17 for their monthly training meeting.
The group named numerous plaque winners for 2019, including Reynolds, who won for the first time.
Reynolds said he was not expecting the award.
“It was a surprise, too,” he said the day after receiving the award.
“I was just excited.”
Reynolds began work at the water utility in 1997, then was named manager in 2004.
“I guess you get nominated for it and I guess someone here at the office nominated me,” he said.
Reynolds said 2019 saw two important accomplishments for the board, including bringing water to a community south of Huntsville.
“We got Witter accomplished, signed off on and done, people hooked up. If we can get these tanks and pump stations deal moving forward that would be a great deal,” he said.
The other accomplishment in 2019 was getting tanks inspected for the first time.
Reynolds said he enjoys his job at the water utility.
“It’s enjoyable,” he said. “I have good people to work with and I have a good board and most times the job is good. You know you’ve got some bad times, but the good outweighs the bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.