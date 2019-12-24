Reynolds named Manager of the Year

Front row, from left, are Christine Schneider, Lab Professional Water, Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority; Tony Brown, Pretreatment Professional, Siloam Springs; Rodney Reynolds, Manager of the Year Water, Madison County Water Facilities Board; Mike Maynard, Small System Award Wastewater, Jacobs-Berryville; Tiffany Mallard, Lab Professional Wastewater, Springdale Water Utilities; and Aaron Watkins, Water Operator more than 5,000, City of Fayetteville. Back row, from left, are Duane Boyd and Darrin Byrum, dual award for Small System Award Water, Washington Water Authority; Tim Klossner, Backflow Prevention Professional, City of Bentonville; Mark Rogers, Manager of the Year Wastewater, City of Fayetteville; and Jeff Hickle, Wastewater Operator more than 5,000, Jacobs-Fayetteville. Not present was Stacy Thompson, Water Operator less than 5,000, Garfield Rural Water System.

 Submitted

Rodney Reynolds, manager of the Madison County Water Facilities Board, recently was named Manager of the Year for water utilities.

Members of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environment Association (AWW&WEA) met on Dec. 17 for their monthly training meeting.

The group named numerous plaque winners for 2019, including Reynolds, who won for the first time.

Reynolds said he was not expecting the award.

“It was a surprise, too,” he said the day after receiving the award.

“I was just excited.”

Reynolds began work at the water utility in 1997, then was named manager in 2004.

“I guess you get nominated for it and I guess someone here at the office nominated me,” he said.

Reynolds said 2019 saw two important accomplishments for the board, including bringing water to a community south of Huntsville.

“We got Witter accomplished, signed off on and done, people hooked up. If we can get these tanks and pump stations deal moving forward that would be a great deal,” he said.

The other accomplishment in 2019 was getting tanks inspected for the first time.

Reynolds said he enjoys his job at the water utility.

“It’s enjoyable,” he said. “I have good people to work with and I have a good board and most times the job is good. You know you’ve got some bad times, but the good outweighs the bad.”

