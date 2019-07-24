Work progressing on Basham retail space

A group from Tulsa last week began rehabilitation on part of the century-old Basham building on Polk Square in Huntsville.
PbH Basham LLC entered into a lease agreement with the City of Huntsville to rehab the front part of the Basham building to create a retail business. Guy de Verges with PbH Basham was at the Basham building last Thursday to meet with a developer and contractor tasked with rehabbing part of the 100-year-old building.
On hand Thursday were Mark Bray of Airship Coffee in Bentonville and Mama Carmen’s in Fayetteville, and Jesse Gagnon, a noted beer brewer in Fayetteville.
Huntsville Mayor Darrell Trahan met with de Verges Thursday just after Bray and Gagnon left.
De Verges said the sale of ice cream will be part of the new business, but not all.
“I think ice cream is going to be at least part of it, but I don’t think ice cream alone is enough to manage to be able to make a profit,” de Verges said. “As far as I’m concerned, ice cream is going to be part of it.”
The group of geologists previously bought the old First National Bank across an alley from the Basham building. They wanted part of the Basham building for a retail business, which they said could be up and running before the old bank.
De Verges, along with Shane Matson and Joel Donohue, attended a city council meeting in May, where Matson presented the lease proposal to councilors. Matson told the council that PbH Formation, LLC, wants to work on both buildings “and make them something besides vacant.”
The Huntsville City Council approved the lease agreement earlier this month.
Old drywall has been pulled down on the future retail space and some general cleaning has been done, but much work remains. Many items belonging to the city will be removed from the building.
“We’re in the planning/design phase to lay out this and what’s going to work best,” de Verges said Thursday.
He said having Bray involved will help. Gagnon said he was there Thursday only as a friend of Bray’s, not a partner in the project.
“These guys are experts and have successful restaurants and businesses to help us lay this out,” de Verges said. “Just remember, we’re all geologists. We’ve got lots of vision, but I want someone else ... I can make the space but I want it to work as a retail spot.”
De Verges, who owns a house along the Kings River, as does Matson, said he wants the project to excite Huntsville.
“We want this to be something the whole city’s going to be excited about and use,” he said. “There aren’t that many places to hang out with your family and we want to have some place that will have a place to sit outside and have a communication with the park down below.”
The group wants to make a path from the back of the Basham building to the Town Commons, a city park to the north on LaBarge Avenue.
Matson in May said his group would invest $20,000 to $30,000 on the Basham building to create a retail space in the front. He said he has been talking with other people in northwest Arkansas with unique businesses who could be interested in investing in Huntsville.
Under the lease agreement, the Tulsa group will make improvements to the Basham building “valued at no less than $20,000” for such things as new drywall and insulation; the addition of heating, air conditioning and ventilation; the purchase of fixtures and equipment needed for a retail space; and a new hot water tank.
The Tulsa group is building a retail space in the southwest part of the building, which is 48 feet wide by 18 feet deep. The city, in turn, will power wash the exterior of the building, provide a “rain tight roof,” ensure the doors and windows are operational, bring utilities up to code, and provide 200 amp circuits for lighting and wall sockets.
De Verges said the business will have tables and chairs outside and in the alley between the Basham and old bank building. Planters will be put in place, as well.
Trahan said the city welcomes the work on the Basham building.
“The city is very excited to see the progress being made in the Basham building,” he said. “We look forward to seeing what business will be opened and are very excited abut the prospect of increased business traffic on the square.”
Matson said his group is excited, as well.
“It is wonderful to see the enthusiasm growing for downtown Huntsville and Polk Square,” he said. “We are excited about the vision neighbors have shared and the emerging partnerships being forged.”
In time, the rest of the Basham building could be used for weddings and other social gatherings. De Verges said sealing and air removal downstairs will help rid the space of a slight turpentine smell, which comes from century-old treated wood in the basement.
“I just see a lot of opportunities and I can see all kinds of things going on here. We’re in the process of designing architectural plans and then starting trying to bring in the right people to make this happen,” he said. “We know where our skill set is, but we want to bring in people that have other skill sets to make this into a working space.”
Having people such as Bray and Gagnon on board can be a plus, de Verges said.
De Verges said changing the Basham building will change Huntsville for the better.
“I think changing this corner is going to fundamentally change downtown Huntsville, because instead of this eyesore to be the first thing you see as you pull into town or the first thing you see as you leave town, it’s going to be ‘wow, that’s awesome.’”
De Verges said he also likes the arrangement with the city.
“We’re all very excited. I’m glad it’s a private-public partnership that’s making this happen, because we have to work with the city and the city has to work with us to make this work, because it’s a big investment and it’s more than a lot of people are going to want to take on. We’re happy to work it that way.”
The Basham building has housed a car dealership, a gas station and other businesses over the years. The city paid around $225,000 about six years ago for the property where the Basham building sits, primarily for a parking lot and a large storage building.
