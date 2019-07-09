Huntsville School Board hires assistant superintendent

The Huntsville School Board approved the hiring of Cheryl Gall to serve as the district’s assistant superintendent at its monthly meeting Monday.
Gall, according to her resume, has worked at the Arkansas Public School Resource Center as a professional development/curriculum and leadership coach since 2013. She worked for various districts and agencies before then, including the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative, ACCESS Academy, the Arkansas Pediatric Facility, Little Rock Lab School and the Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Cabot, England and South Side school districts. The earliest job listed on her resume is as a special education teacher with the South Side School District, and in addition to a special education teacher, she has worked in her career as an instructional facilitator and a literacy specialist.
According to her resume, she has a Master of Education degree, earned in 2011 from Arkansas Tech University, and a Bachelor of Science in Education, earned from the University of Central Arkansas in 1990. Her resume also states that she is licensed as a curriculum program administrator and in special education (pre-K through 12th grade) and social studies (5th-8th grades).
The recommendation was made to the board by Huntsville’s new superintendent, Dennis Fisher, who began with the district on July 1. Tammi Davis, who served as interim superintendent from last summer until June 30, was planned to be moved back to the assistant role she held prior to former Superintendent Clint Jones’ resignation last year; however, she accepted a job with the Arkansas Department of Education late last month.
“I’ve worked with her in the past on school improvement work when I was in another school, and she has a lot of years in school improvement,” Fisher told the board Monday. “She’s going to be a great asset to our school and she’s just a wonderful people person, and I look forward to [Gall] digging into the curriculum work.”
According to information provided by the district, other applicants for the position were Mike Cain, assistant principal at the Huntsville High School; Sheila Trinkle, assistant principal at the Huntsville Middle School; Audra Kimball, principal at St. Paul; Stephanie Miles, district reading specialist at the Prairie Grove School District; and Toni Hopkins, principal at Marvin Primary in the Mulberry/Pleasant View School District.
For more coverage from Monday's meeting, see this week's edition of The Record.
