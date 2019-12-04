Jasper superintendent leaving at end of school year

Jasper School District Superintendent Jeff Cantrell submitted his letter of resignation effective June 30, 2020. He plans to take over as director at the Ozark Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative near Harrison.
The Jasper School District includes schools in Jasper, Kingston and Oark.
Cantrell’s letter of resignation was accepted by the Jasper School Board on Nov. 18.
Cantrell has been with the district the past 19 years and has been in education for 25 years.
Candra Brasel, former principal at Watson Primary School in the Huntsville School District, is assistant superintendent for the Jasper School District. Brasel said in a Facebook message that she has submitted her application for the superintendent’s job.
Cantrell graduated high school in Valley Springs, then earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. His master’s degree in administration was earned at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Cantrell’s concentration for superintendent studies was back in Fayetteville.
Cantrell began his career teaching agriculture at St. Joe for six years, then he did the same for six more at Jasper. He was principal at Jasper Elementary School for four years before becoming assistant superintendent. Cantrell is in his sixth year as superintendent.
“Kingston, Jasper and Oark were consolidated in 03-04,” he said. “I was the president of the personnel policy committee when we joined. We had to go through the whole process of realigning all of our personnel policies and that was quite a chore, I remember that.”
Cantrell said he’s proud of many accomplishments at the school district, specifically about when the three school systems came together.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is being able to bring these three very unique communities together all working toward the same goal,” he said. “Years ago when they were consolidated they weren’t real happy to be having to be going together.”
Cantrell added, “I’ve been blessed to work with some really good staff and I’ve had excellent students as a teacher and as an administrator. But really, getting the three unique communities to work together is probably one of my greatest things ... I’m proud of all of that.”
Cantrell said the Jasper School District has “tried to educate the total child.” The district put in a health clinic in Jasper that serves all three districts.
“Those are one of the things I’m the proudest of,” Cantrell said of the clinic. “We’ve had years of good test scores, then we have years that we need to grow the test scores.”
Cantrell said he believes he’s leaving the district in good shape.
“I’m very pleased with where the district is right now,” he said. “It’s a good time for me to step away. Things are going well in the district as a whole. We’ve got great leadership in the district other than me right now. We’ve got great teachers. I feel good with where the district’s at.”
Ozark Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative is one of 15 coops in the state. It works with 16 school districts in this part of the state.
The coop works with school districts to “meet or exceed accreditation standards and equalize educational opportunities,” the group’s website says.
The group also “Uses educational resources more effectively through co-operation among school districts and promotes co-ordination between school districts and the Department of Education in order to provide services which are consistent with the needs identified by local school districts and the educational priorities of the State as established by the General Assembly or the State Board of Education.”
The group works with such schools as Alpena, Berryville, Green Forest, Harrison, the Jasper School District, Eureka Springs and more.
Cantrell said the coop “Provides support and development for staff and teachers at the schools.”
“The coop is to take knowledge that I have and be able to help other schools be successful whatever that means, we’re going to try to find what each school needs to be successful,” he said.
The OU coop has 115 employees.
Cantrell said his wife teaches at Valley Springs, where the couple’s sons attend school. The sons are ages 10, 13 and 16.
Cantrell said he’s looking forward to working closer to home. For 19 years he’s driven 22 miles one way to Jasper. Since becoming superintendent, he’s also driven 60 miles to Kingston and 72 miles to Oark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.