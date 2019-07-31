The Elkins Public Library recently received a $20,000 federal grant to help programs for children up to senior citizens, according to Director Audra Bell.
The grant is from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
This year was the first time Bell applied for the grant.
“We got lucky. It’s kind of a big deal and I didn’t realize it until recently,” she said. “The grant is actually based on digital inclusion, and that’s something we feel like in Elkins we can certainly work on. The way we broke it down was by age group. For the children and young adults, we’re hoping to expand our existing program, which is for coding and robotics and electronics.”
In a news release, Bell added that the grant “is available for three categories: Digital Inclusion, Community Memory and Transforming School Library Practice.”
“The grant is designed specifically to strengthen the ability of small and rural libraries, archives, and related organizations to serve their communities,” the release states.
Bell said 114 proposals were submitted, with 30 chosen for grants from the IMLS. Bell said her proposal was more than 20 pages in length, including charts, graphs and budget details. She said she believes Elkins was the only grant awarded in Arkansas.
The groups that will benefit from the grant are school-aged kids who will get expanded coding, robotics and electronics programming and resources; working-aged adults who will form partnerships made to help grow and build business skills for workplace development; and senior adults who will gain from a project designed to digitize and preserve local history.
Another group which will benefit from the grant is the business community, Bell said. Using the online program Startup Junkie, the library hopes to “increase digital life through business skills for workforce development,” she said.
“We have a small business group here in Elkins that meets,” she said. “We’re going to try and work with them to provide resources for furthering their business with media, social media [and] advertising, things like that – by showing them how to do it with the resources we’re able to provide with the grant.”
Senior citizens also will “hopefully work on digital history or basically historical archiving for Elkins,” Bell said.
In the news release, Bell said, “the library will reach out to the Elkins Senior Center and residents to add to the local history already collected and stored at the library.”
“With the addition of technology and staff hours all items will be scanned and put into a searchable database for public use,” she said in the release.
City councilor Matt Francis praised the grant award in the news release said.
“This award really recognizes the good things going on at the [Elkins Public Library] and is a great opportunity to grow programs that will help a broad cross section of our citizens,” he said.
Library board chair Eve Owens added, “the board is thrilled with the work Audra is doing and the partnerships she’s formed to bring these new programs into our library.”
Bell said the project will begin in September, and the library will then have two years “to complete and implement all aspects starting with the existing programs, creating a great opportunity for growth and positive change.”
“The library staff is thrilled to be able to provide these services to the Elkins community as they continue to grow and evolve,” she said in the release.
The Elkins Public Library at 352 N. Center St. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Find details on Facebook or at www.elkinspubliclibrary.com. You can also call 479-643-2904.
