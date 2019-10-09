The following felony cases were resolved in Madison County Circuit Court during the month of September.
• Nicky Dean Nodine, 53, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence and resisting arrest and was given 12 months probation, 15 days jail credit and fined $500.
• Dennis Neyland Dickey, 24, pleaded guilty to felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, felony aggravated assault on family/household member and was sentenced to 48 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction, with 24 months suspended.
• Thomas Jeffrey Beauchamp, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, unauthorized use of another person’s property, theft of property, felony criminal mischief and was given 72 months in the ADC, with 48 months suspended. He was ordered to pay $5,400 in restitution.
• Kristy Dawn Warner, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance two counts, possession of firearms by certain person and failure to appear and was given 72 months probation and fined $1,000.
• Craig Lyndon Tomlinson, 65, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and was given 12 months suspended sentence, one day jail credit and fined $500.
• Logan James Harvey, 18, pleaded guilty to felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor theft of property and was given two years probation and fined $500.
• James Lynn Caudle Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was given 144 months suspended sentence, 114 days jail credit and fined $1,000.
• David Lynn Johnson, 54, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of firearms by a certain person and given five years probation and fined $1,000.
• Richard Wyatt Collins, 59, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and refusal to submit, and was given three years probation, one day jail credit and fined $1,000.
• Sky Tyler Laughlin, 20, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor indecent exposure and given 12 months suspended sentence and a $500 fine.
• Tammy J. Smith, 50, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and was given 12 months suspended sentence and a $500 fine.
• Daniel Scott Lairsey, 23, was given 72 months in the ADC with 12 months suspended for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and criminal mischief.
• Christopher Allen Madewell, 39, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving and was given 24 months in the ADC with 48 months suspended.
