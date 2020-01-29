Judge: Current sales tax means money to county

If a half-cent sales tax is not extended in the November General Election, it would cost Madison County more than $500,000 a year for roads and bridges, Madison County Judge Frank Weaver said.
“What that money does is free up other money that comes in for the road and bridge from the 1-cent sales tax to keep our equipment upgraded and to repair other things,” Weaver told the Madison county Quorum Court at its meeting last Tuesday.
The monthly meeting was moved to Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
The half-cent sales tax will be Issue 1 on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Arkansas Legislature in 2012 approved the half-cent sales tax, which generates about $90 million a year for roads. The tax is scheduled to sunset or go away in 2023 if it is not made permanent in November.
The Arkansas Highway Department gets 70 percent of the tax revenue, with cities and counties getting the other 30 percent.
Weaver said the $500,000 that Madison County receives is for road construction, overlays and bridges. Huntsville receives $54,677 in turnback money, with St. Paul getting $2,634 and Hindsville $1,422.
“It’s really, really important that you all consider supporting the half-cent sales tax and its renewal,” he said.
“It’s not a new tax, it’s one you’re already paying,” he said.
“If this sunsets in 2023 and is not passed again, it’s about $500,000 a year to road and bridge. There’ll have to be some cuts made or some money made up somewhere,” he told the court.
Justice of the Peace Pattie Shinn said, “You know people always vote no on any of these issues, so we need to do some sort of education here right quick I’d say.”
Weaver added, “If it’s brought up out there in your constituency, give them these numbers.”
In other business last week, Weaver addressed an issue concerning volunteer fire departments in the county. The departments are seeking to put fire dues as part of tax rolls in the various districts.
Huntsville Fire Chief Kevin Shinn said after the meeting that smaller, rural fire departments need the fire dues as a revenue stream.
He said there are two ways to get the dues approved: a special election that would cost $25,000, or doing a petition drive in each district. Fire departments would need to get 50 percent plus 1 of the people in their districts to sign a petition.
The fire dues then would be placed on the tax rolls. The county’s tax collector would collect the dues for the fire departments.
“This would drastically increase the amount of revenue, especially the rural departments would receive,” Shinn said. “It doesn’t affect Huntsville as much as it does everybody else. It does affect us to a degree, part of our district is outside the city, but it would dramatically increase the amount of money they [fire departments] collect. That’s what they’re proposing, that’s what they’re working for.”
Shinn said the fire dues would work out to around $5 per month.
Robert Samuels, fire chief in Japton, said, “We’d like to see this process go forward and work at it.”
Shinn said Madison County Assessor Will Jones recently told the county fire chiefs that all departments should pursue the fire dues at the same time. Shinn said adding fire dues would be best once the 2020 Census is conducted and fire districts are redrawn.
Weaver cautioned the firefighters that two counties currently are in litigation over putting fire dues on tax rolls.
“So, we’re looking at the best course for the county to take and for you to take as fire departments to get what you want done,” Weaver said. “I don’t want the county involved in a whole bunch of litigation.”
Shinn said most rural fire departments operate on $15,000-$20,000 budgets annually. A single airpack – a face mask connected to a portable air supply – he said, can cost around $6,000.
“It’s a thing they need, but a lot of people don’t realize it,” Shinn said of income generated by fire dues. He said putting fire dues on tax rolls would make it easier for the departments.
“This is just a uniform system where everybody would agree to the same dues and it would help them finance their equipment,” he said.
In other business:
• JP Matt Cleaver was elected to be the local representative on the state’s Quorum Court Association.
• Pat Anderson was approved for another five-year term on the Madison County Library Board. Jay Moffett and Tammy Williams were approved for three-year terms on the Equalization Board, while county attorney Billy Allred was approved for a five-year term on the Law Library Board.
The court’s next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, a day after President’s Day.
Weaver said he will be in Colorado on Feb. 18 as his grandson will be having surgery. The court will appoint a member to chair the meeting.
