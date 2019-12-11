Board renews SRO agreement

The Huntsville School Board renewed its intra-agency agreement with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at its regular meeting on Monday night at the Huntsville Intermediate School.
The School Resource Officer Program agreement is for one year beginning in January 2020. The Huntsville School District pays $80,921.19 and the Sheriff’s Office pays $26,973.73 for the school to have two resource officers. The agreement is currently being prorated since the high school currently has one resource officer.
The sheriff’s office has hired another resource officer who is going through training and will most likely be on site at the high school in March, Superintendent Dennis Fisher reported.
The district also approved the following resignations: Brenda Stephens, SPED Resource Math teacher; and Susan Hillyer, EAST facilitator.
The board approved the following hires: Amie Morgan, library media specialist; Melissa Shepherd and Tina Nodine, food service; and Connie Bennett and Luke Harp, transportation.
Latasha Armer, librarian and media specialist at Huntsville High School, along with the Huntsville High School Robotics Team, presented a robot that the team had built. The team had its first competition in Alma last month.
“It’s organized chaos, but they presented themselves very well,” Armer said to the board. The competition includes building a robot that picks up cubes, stacks and places them in towers.
The team puts in 20 after-school hours per week. Armer said funding for the team had come from a robotics account, a $1,200 grant, and fund-raising by the team.
The school board also adjourned to go into executive session to discuss employment for “promotions and demotions,” said Huntsville School Board Danny Thomas. When it came back from executive session, Thomas announced that the board had taken “no action.”
