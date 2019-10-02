The Huntsville Economic Development Commission recently did further study of the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative Evaluation, according to Economic and Tourism Director Nancy Marsh.
Competitive Communities Initiative has been in place since March 2018. The initiative is a way for cities to assess their readiness for economic development.
Marsh said the commission specifically looked at economic development funding and organization.
Marsh said the first part looked at “where we get funding from now and how long-term it is.”
The group is working on its mission statement.
The four pillars of CCI are: having an economic development organization; having funding; knowing the area’s workforce; and product readiness.
So far, only Paragould, Newport, Russellville, Jonesboro and Little Rock have completed the CCI.
Marsh said the group hopes to submit its CCI plan for Huntsville.
“We hope to submit it. There may be some assessments or studies done that we can’t afford to have done,” she said. “But we’re going to go as far as we can go. We’re going to submit it if we can. That’s the goal.”
One study needed is called a “target industry study,” she said. The cities that have submitted CCIs have a steady stream of funding, part of which can fund internal studies and assessments.
“The stuff we’re doing we feel like will help us get more organized, have a strategic plan,” she said. “We think all these tools will help us in the long run as far as getting us ready if somebody is looking at us in the future.”
