The following felony cases were resolved in Madison County Circuit Court during the month of August:
• Robert Scott Melton, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) and was sentenced to 12 months suspended imposition of sentence and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
• Louis Mulanax, 29, pleaded guilty to theft of property and failure to appear and was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,079.29 in restitution.
• Alvine Eugene McKee, 48, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest and was sentenced to 60 months of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, with 99 days jail time credit.
• Carl Dee Mills, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear and was sentenced to 48 months of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
• Vonda Sue Hustead, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
• Mikel Joe Estepp, 64, pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening in the second degree and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
• Johnny Lee Laughlin, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing, theft of services and criminal mischief in the first degree and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $1,000 in restitution.
• Sarah Ann Knott, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled substances through fraudulent practices and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
• Raymond David Freeman, 37, pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening in the second degree and domestic battering in the third degree and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
• Marcelino J. Morato, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and was sentenced to 360 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
• Brian A. Reyes-Lemus, 21, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing and was sentenced to 36 months of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
• Dustin Lee Thomas, 29, pleaded guilty to breaking or entering, theft of a firearm, theft of property, and three counts of failure to appear and was sentenced to 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 36 months suspended imposition of sentence, with one day jail time credit.
• Daniel S. Lairsey, 22, nolle prosse.
