Bella Evans wins county spelling bee

Twenty contestants from Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul competed in the Madison County Spelling Bee held at St. Paul School on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Huntsville fifth-grader Bella Evans won the championship round, and eighth-grader Hannah Chaffin from St. Paul School was the runner-up.
“I am so proud of all the contestants!,” sad Kendra Glenn, elementary math teacher at St. Paul.
“We want to send a huge thanks to all of those who helped in any way or donated for prizes. We would like to thank our judges Jake Allen and Donna Garlington and our pronouncer Eric Miller.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.