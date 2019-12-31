2020: Possible jail, fire service, CTE facilities

A possible jail for Madison County, fire protection for Huntsville, and Career and Technical Education buildings for the Huntsville School District could be some of the top issues in 2020, according to local officials who spoke about the new year.
The Madison County Jail is a 24-hour holding facility. After 24 hours, the county takes its prisoners to Washington or Carroll counties. Madison County in 2020 will pay $63.12 a day per prisoner to house them in Washington County and $35 a day to Carroll County.
Madison County Judge Frank Weaver said talks will continue in 2020 about a possible jail for this area.
“I’m working on that right now. I need to make some contact with the other three, four county judges ... see what we can nail down on that, see if there’s that much interest to go ahead and pursue a jail.”
Voters in Franklin and Crawford counties in recent years have approved new taxes for the construction of jails. The idea floated around in Madison County has been for a possible regional jail, which other counties would help fund and maintain.
Weaver in November met with 11 Madison County citizens, to discuss options for a jail.
Weaver brought the idea of a privately funded jail to the committee to consider. The other options include asking voters for a one-percent sales tax to fund a jail that the county would build. Another option is to continue putting Madison County prisoners in other counties.
Voters in 2008, 2013 and 2014 rejected bids for a sales tax increase to fund a jail.
Weaver warned the group in November that even if voters approved a tax increase, “one percent won’t cut it.” Half the revenue generated would go to pay off the bond, leaving only half to cover both construction and maintenance and operations (M&O).
Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker told the committee the county could expect to pay $1.5 million to $2 million annually for maintenance and operation.
Weaver said he’s still trying to find out how much interest there is in putting together a regional jail.
“I talked to a couple of them that are interested in sitting down and talking about it, but I haven’t scheduled a meeting with them yet,” Weaver said.
“Until I get everybody that wants to be involved in that, it’s going to be a time-consuming process,” he said. “I felt like I needed to talk to the county judges that might be involved or that want to be involved, then we’ll move from that to see what our sheriff’s want, because they have to be involved in this.”
Weaver noted, “The county judges are the CEO of the county and they know their finances. If there’s an interest there then I think we an start taking steps forward.”
The Madison County Quorum Court last week approved a $13.55 million budget for 2020. Weaver said he feels good about the budget, though he will be watching one area of concern, especially.
“I think there are a couple of things we’re going to have to watch pretty closely, simply because, solid waste is one,” Weaver said. “The metal prices are down, so is our revenue ... we’re going to watch it closely and see how it comes out. I’m hoping that metal prices will come back up some and that will help that.”
Weaver said he also has concerns with road and bridge maintenance in the county.
“One of the areas that I have a concern is, we’ve got this last FEMA disaster and we’ve got about 18 months after that’s been declared on the first round to spend that money and get those projects done,” he said.
“My concern is if this weather continues, we’re probably going to have to file an extension on that, which they do, they give us an extension.
“It’s going to be a very tedious job to keep the roads up,” he said.
“We’ve got a couple or two bridge projects to undertake this coming year. One of them at Japton is state-funded, 50 percent by the state, the other one is at Cole, which has been an ongoing deal. We just haven’t got the water down ... to get the footings on.”
Fire Department
On another front, the Huntsville Fire Department, like many others around the country, is staffed by a roster of volunteer first responders. Decades ago, these men and women could leave their jobs to help with fires or other emergencies.
Fire Chief Kevin Shinn said changing times have put a strain on his department.
“Over the last 4 and a half years, 70 percent of our fires have been between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., which corresponds with our most significant shortage of manpower since the overwhelming majority of our volunteers work in Washington and Benton counties,” he said.
“68 percent of our total calls happen during that same time period.”
Shinn said departments in rural Madison County and those across the country have similar struggles.
“Across the nation, volunteer departments are struggling to find enough people willing to put in the long hours of training and to respond all hours of the day and night to serve and protect their neighbors. We are no different,” he said.
Without better protection during the day, especially, Huntsville faces a troubling scenario.
“There is little doubt that at some point we will face a situation where the square or an apartment complex or other business is going to be on fire and we will not have anyone available to stop it,” Shinn said.
The city must change with the changing times, he said.
“We need to be able to transition into becoming a combination department with some paid firefighters augmented by volunteers,” Shinn said.
“If we had a force of 7 career firefighters, we could run three, 24-hour shifts of two firefights, but that would require a significant investment by the city,” he said.
“As a stop-gap measure, we could get by with three full-time guys working with our volunteers to protect the city. We would have two working daytime shifts during the work week and the third would cover sick days and vacation time when needed,” he said.
“It is by far not a perfect solution and would likely require us to fight a defensive action until more help could arrive, but it would at least buy us time.”
Adding a few paid firefighters would help local residents in other ways, Shinn said.
“In addition to the obvious benefits of emergency response, they would be working everyday on inspections and pre-planning, which would earn the city big points toward our ISO (Insurance Services Office) score,” he said. “If we could get to a class 3 rating, it would save everyone 10 to 20 percent on their homeowner’s insurance.”
Shinn added, “Beyond the expense of paying our firefighters, maintaining our rigs and equipment and getting our people trained is not inexpensive.” The veteran firefighter and Huntsville High School teacher said those who serve with the local department are quality men and women.
“The volunteers we have are good and give of their time, but we simply don’t have enough of them, especially during the workday,” he said.
Shinn said he keeps having hope about the situation.
“If I can ever win the lottery, I could fix this.”
School District
Huntsville School District Superintendent Dennis Fisher said construction projects will be happening throughout 2020.
“We are going to begin work on the activity center, looking forward to that,” he said. “The process has already started with some of the plans. We’re going to be looking at the site here very shortly and be thinking about getting that project started.”
Voters in May approved a 3.9-mill increase for the school district. The increase will fund an activity center, two CTE facilities and air conditioning for the St. Paul and Charles H. Berry Gymnasiums.
“We’re excited about having HVACs almost completed. St. Paul is completed, but we’re looking forward to getting the rest of the Charles Berry Gym (in Huntsville) finished up,” he said.
Fisher said plans for the CTE buildings in Huntsville and St. Paul have been submitted to state officials. The state fire marshal sent plans back to fire chiefs in Huntsville and St. Paul for additional work.
Fisher said the Arkansas Builders Association approved the plans, as did the Arkansas Department of Health. Getting a final approval by the state fire marshal should be next, Fisher said.
“That should be it. Once the fire side’s met, the [state] transportation division will approve them and then we should be able to go public with it and get some bids on it,” he said of the CTE buildings.
C.R. Crawford in Fayetteville was hired as construction managers for the CTE projects. Bids will go to subcontractors and those doing the actual construction.
Fisher said he hoped the CTE buildings could be finished by the start of school in the fall of 2020.
“At this point in time we’ve had some delays and they say it takes 10 months to build them, so, they being the architect and the construction people” he said.
“If they get started, obviously 10 months there’s 12 months in the year so if they get started the early part of 2020 our goal is to definitely even if we don’t get those things completely built, hopefully we can start doing some of the coursework like the CNA and so forth, we can get that started even in the classrooms at high school, even before the building’s built, then we transfer that on into our CTE programs.”
Fisher said he, like others, wants to see construction begin.
“We’re wanting to get started ... I guess everybody’s wanting it to start yesterday, but it’s not happened yet.”
A nonprofit group has moved forward in its desire to purchase the old Walmart building in Huntsville. The plan included putting the new CTE facility in that building, but Fisher said that as of now that won’t happen.
“All I know is what I’ve heard. The board has given me no direction as to what to pursue that. Last I heard is what I read in the paper, so I really don’t have anything further on that,” he said.
Fisher said construction on the activity center, which would be used for athletics, graduation and other programs, could start in 2020.
“If it takes 10 months on the CTEs it’s going to take considerably longer on that. We do anticipate getting it started in 2020 and obviously there’s going to be a lot more dirt work on the activity center than there are on the CTE building.”
The school district also faces other issues in 2020.
“Our big deal is always transportation. We’re always going to look at ways to try to keep our ... we need to buy some buses when we can, just try to keep that fleet going, keep it up to date,” Fisher said.
“Curriculum wise we always want to look for ways to improve. We were in hopes the legislature would order the adequacy study but it did not,” he said just a few days before the plan was approved by lawmakers. The adequacy study will look at the funding matrix used by the state to address funding for school districts.
Police Department
Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas said challenges will face his department in 2020.
“The future is uncertain at best. As we are often reminded, it seems like the only thing constant is change,” he wrote. “Sometimes for better, sometimes for the worse.”
Some of the change will be local, with others coming from new regulations.
“Every two years there are new laws, amendments to the existing laws, new rulings on old laws, and new policies in how they are all to be enforced,” he said.
“There’s always budget restraints, stretching tax dollars to its very limit and with the generosity of our community, citizens and businesses, we have been able to do just that.”
Thomas said technology is always changing, as well.
“In addition to that, there’s a new technology designed to help everyone, and just as everything else, it is often, and frequently, abused,” he said.
“Whatever the future brings, the HPD will do our best to meet it with the best personnel equipment and training to protect and serve our community and keep the peace.”
Thomas said it was, overall, a good year.
“I would like to take this time at the 2019 year’s end, to thank our community, our fellow law enforcement officers and all emergency services for a good year and a better future. The future is what we make of it.”
