Weaver concerned about latest jail inspection

The Madison County Jail is once again out of compliance with state regulations after another inspection was performed this summer, according to Madison County Judge Frank Weaver, who told the quorum court the findings at Monday’s regular monthly meeting.
The Madison County Jail, a 24-hour holding facility, was inspected on July 8, 2019, by the Criminal Detention Facilities Review Committee.
“The facility and related operations have outpaced the current staff level,” the inspection said. “The agency needs additional staff as to promote compliance with county policy.”
The inspection also noted that during heavy rain, “ground-level water and rainwater will enter the facility and detention area. These waters and flood waters give way to public safety issues and health concerns.”
Weaver said that in 2016 and every year since the staff of eight people at the jail has been in compliance with the state.
The 2019 inspection report said, “The Review Committee has requested the county to craft an improvement/action plan with regard to the staffing and physical plant matters ... Madison County will present the improvement/action plan before the Review committee by December of 2019.”
After Monday’s meeting, Weaver said, “I think I’m going to have to get with the sheriff [Rick Evans] and see what his plan of action is or sit down and come up with a plan of action to address the issues they have stated in this report.”
Weaver said he’s concerned with the jail’s status in the eyes of the review committee.
“Nothing has changed staffing wise. In January 2019 we were put into the overview category, which means they had concerns ... then we come back here in August of this year and we’re out of compliance with the same staffing we’d had since 2016 and that’s my concern.”
In 2014, Madison County was deemed out of compliance with the state and the jail was nearly shut down. Weaver and then County Clerk Faron Ledbetter met with the review committee and got the jail changed to a 24-hour holding facility. The county then added two dispatchers to bring the number of employees to eight.
“My concern is here, are they going to at some point in time say ‘you’re out of compliance, this is no longer a 1-day holding facility.’”
Justice of the Peace Patti Shinn discussed the number of employees and the physical issues found by the committee.
“That’s very bad news,” she said.
County Clerk Tamitha Blocker discussed the inspection report and said, “I guess our question is, why are we out of compliance now, if we’re not a fully-operational jail, we’re just a holding facility, we have the same number of staff and it was fine for several years and now it’s not.”
Blocker called the regulations “very subjective,” saying the report depends on who is doing the inspection from year to year. Weaver said, “It’s not the same person inspects your jail every time.”
The report also said the facility “will be overpopulated” during court days. The county was deemed out of compliance on personnel, and space provided for administrative and staff functions.
“On a typical month, the limited staff may miss some 80-100 cell check,” the report said. “With missed cell checks, concerns develop with regard to employee safety, inmate wellness, public safety and protection of county property.”
Further, the report said, “The current staff level appears to have an impact on both turnover rates and overtime hours. At the same time, it is a struggle for the agency in terms of vacation time, medical leave, required training and similar features.”
In other business Monday:
• The court tabled three issues until its Oct. 21 meeting. JPs voted to table discussion of the subdivision ordinance, discussion of a mandatory permit for individual sewage disposal systems and whether to hire a county environmental officer who could write citations for those who violate state laws regarding septic tanks and sewer issues.
The court previously voted to add a 1-acre minimum to its subdivision regulations. Weaver said the change could not be voted on Monday because the court did not publish a notice in the newspaper about seeking public comments at least 15 days before the meeting.
The amendment will need three readings before the 1-acre minimum requirement is added.
Engineer Charles Presley, who was on the committee in 2005 that developed the subdivision ordinance, offered to consult with the JPs as they study the issue. He was joined by Stephen Ford and Jim MacLean of the Huntsville Planning Commission, and Jennifer Thomas, the city’s planning director.
JP T.W. Dotson questioned the need for further discussion on the subdivision regulations
“We had this for three months. The only question that was brought up in that three months was by me, and that was the minimum lot size ... so I’m a little confused ... I’m unaware of anybody at this committee that has brought anything forth to that.”
Weaver told Dotson that he felt the more information the JPs could gain the better.
“What are we trying to gain information about,” Dotson asked. Weaver said he has asked a state Health Department official for input, as well.
“There is no questions being asked by the committee, so why are we trying to gain information on questions not being asked,” Dotson said.
Weaver said the court previously “came to one spot and right there that’s all we did,” concerning the 1-acre minimum requirement.
“If we’re going to do it [make changes], let’s go through this whole thing, not just change one thing. There may be other things that need to be changed,” Weaver said.
• The court also had a lengthy discussion about whether to consider hiring an environmental officer, possibly a sheriff’s deputy who would get additional pay to write citations for violators of state wastewater laws.
Zeth Martin, environmental health specialist with the state, said his job is to compile reports of violators, then turn that information over to a prosecuting attorney. He is not allowed to write citations.
Weaver asked the court, “How are we going to pay for it? Where is that money going to come from? That, to me, is the big question here.”
Dotson said, “To me the first question needs to be, ‘do we believe we have a serious problem in Madison County with wastewater,’ and the answer to that is yes.”
Dotson added, “I’m just trying to get this out in the public. We have some serious problems going on right now and there is no one talking about it.”
Dotson previously has said several people in the county run raw sewage into the ground or nearby streams or creek beds.
