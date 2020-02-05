Formanek continues push to rehab Walmart

Architect Jonathan Formanek says his foundation can only move ahead to purchase the old Walmart building on Lee Street if the Huntsville School Board agrees to put a Career and Technical Education facility in the facility, something the school board does not plan to do.
In an effort to drum up local support for plans to renovate the old Walmart, Formanek said he will visit with the Huntsville City Council, the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Planning commissions, and civic groups in the near future.
“I’m trying to show the community that it’s in their best interest,” Formanek said last week.
“You can have a loaf of bread or you can have a loaf of bread with lettuce and tomatoes, fries and a Coke on the side.”
Formanek said his foundation, “See for Yourself,” would purchase the old Walmart, then sell 20,000 square feet of the building to the school district for about $1 million. That money, in turn, would go toward renovating the other 17,000 square feet of the building for community entities such as a new library, a county museum and more.
The school district would have to pay for renovations to its portion of the Walmart, and agree to repave the parking lot. The remainder of the building would have to meet state education codes, as well.
Danny Thomas, school board president, has said the district is continuing its efforts to build a new CTE facility off of North College Street. The district also plans to build a new CTE facility at St. Paul.
Formanek said the old Walmart can be built into a community center only if the school district is involved.
“The foundation can only move ahead if the CTE can actually agree to occupy the building,” he said. “The foundation will be set up at that time. It’s all ready to go. I have all the paperwork. It’s a matter that I sign on the dotted line and the school board sign on the dotted line.”
Formanek said Walmart is asking $1.7 million for the building.
Since the board is continuing efforts to build a new CTE facility, “That leaves us with an empty Walmart, because how could we possibly fill 37,000 square feet and how could we possibly afford to do a proper renovation,” Formanek said.
“I would say the school board and the community loses,” he said, if the school board stays with building a new facility. If the board worked to rehab the old Walmart, Formanek said, “They spent their millage to make us a better community, not just provide a school. The whole idea of the school is to provide a better community.”
Formanek added, “I hope the people can be convinced that it is a very doable project. We have enough people in the county who built their own houses. They know the cost of construction.”
Without the school district, however, rehabbing the old building will not happen.
“I wouldn’t know how to activate the entire space. Suddenly the foundation would be responsible for a 37,000 square foot and the insurance, the whole kit and kaboodal.”
Madison County voters in May 2019 approved a 3.9 millage increase that will fund two CTE facilities, an activities building and HVAC projects in the district’s two main gymnasiums. The new HVAC systems have been completed. Construction on the new CTE buildings could start in March, according to Interim Superintendent Audra Kimball.
The original cost estimate for both CTE buildings on Jan. 30, 2019, was $3,788,640.
As of Oct. 11, 2019, the estimate had increased to $4,307,905. The estimate for the Huntsville CTE facility is $2,821,215.
Thomas said costs to renovate the old Walmart, resurface the parking lot and other factors are “big concerns.” He said repaving the parking lot, for instance, could cost around $200,000. Formanek said the cost could be as low as $125,000.
Formanek has gained support from some in the community. Local business owner Pamela Montoya has taken to social media to voice her support.
“Jonathan Formanek is not only the Owner of the Fabus (sic) house but an architect that lives and works here and in Dallas and he understands the complete process,” she wrote on The Record’s Facebook page.
“He saw the potential in the Walmart proposal as a way to expand size, lower costs and turn an eyesore building into a stunning landmark facility in our community. He has worked on other projects like this in the Dallas area and has reached out to other like minded individuals from his very diverse background and they have come forward wanting to participate in this foundation. ... He has some brilliant ideas that would turn the CTE center into facility far beyond anything we have dreamed of and a place that would change our whole community.”
Patty Thomas-Ford wrote, “I would love seeing Huntsville get a center that would offer something for everyone in our community. If someone with the dream and the money would like to make that happen the Walmart building would be perfect. It would be nice to have an indoor walking area for all to use. Indoor basketball, a nice roller rink or ice rink, bowling alley and the little splash pad the city has been after, in the parking lot. And list goes on and on. We need so much in our town.
“If Mr Formanek would like to follow his dream to purchase that ‘black hole’ and create a much needed facility for our town. By all means do so. He does not need the school to make this happen.”
Amanda Charles wrote, “Showing that we can utilze (sic) and value and repurpose is non wasteful and if could really be our niche in Huntsville we have so many empty buidings (sic) including the walmart building that should be rejuvinated (sic) and utilized.”
Others on the Facebook thread, however, said they voted for the millage increase to build new CTE facilities, and not to rehab an old building.
James Sisk wrote, “I want my tax dollars that are tagged for the school to go to the school!”
Formanek said the increasing price for a new CTE building may continue.
“They may come up against the same thing when the bids come back, that they’re over-budget. I think there’s real community support for redoing the Walmart,” he said.
Formanek said renovating the old Walmart could be a community effort.
“I think it’s crucial that people kind of understand that the school board does work for the community,” he said. “If the community talks up, I’m not trying to make this a contentious issue at all, but I think it needs to be seen as a community issue.
“Hopefully the school board will say, ‘yeah, why risk a new building that’s not going to be done until next winter.’ Here we could still probably meet the August deadline. And we would be heroes in the community. Everybody would think we had done something that really helped to change the community, as well as provide a school.”
Formanek made a presentation to the school board, then invited members to do a walk-through of the old Walmart. Thomas was the lone board member to visit the building.
Formanek said he’s also taking a wider look at Huntsville when he discusses rehabbing the old Walmart building.
“It probably needs to be made clear that if we don’t rehab our buildings in Huntsville, what’s our future,” he asked. “Who is going to come to Huntsville and say, ‘Oh, these people really have their act together.’ ... If we really do something, then people will stop in Huntsville and they’ll say, ‘My god, look, these people have done something.’”
The new activities center will require more than 400 parking spaces, with 61 spaces planned at the new CTE building. That also has Formenek concerned.
“By the time we build this activities center, do you realize we’ll have 500 additional paved parking spaces,” he said.
“None of those will be used for anything except that building when it’s open and we’re a poor community. What are we doing? We need to make certain things and locate it so they have multi-use and multi-benefits to everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.