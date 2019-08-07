The following violations were reported at Madison County businesses by the Arkansas Department of Health during the month of July:
Pizza Hut
No violations reported.
Taqueria Tonita
• Observation: Several large containers with ground beef in them inside refrigerator lacked any date marking or labeling. Corrective action: All cold hold foods being held longer than 24 hours shall be properly date marked and labeled.
• Observation: Employees were washing hands in three-compartment sink. Corrective action: Require food employees to use only designated handwash sinks for handwashing.
• Observation: Handwashing sink in kitchen is located less than a foot behind three-compartment sink and blocked on both sides. Very little space to actually get to and use the handwashing sink. Corrective action: Locate handwashing sinks to allow convenient use in food preparation/dispensing, warewashing areas and in toilet rooms.
• Observation: Beans cooked around 9 a.m. were being stored at room temperature. Corrective action: Foods shall be cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours, and from 70 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within four hours, for a maximum of six hours cooling.
• Observation: Raw beef was being stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator. Corrective action: All raw meats and animal products shall be stored below ready-to-eat foods to prevent contamination.
• Observation: Handwashing sink in the kitchen lacked paper towels to dry hands with. Corrective action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas.
Harps 133 Deli/Bakery
Observation: Handwashing sink lacked proper signage. Corrective action: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.
• Observation: Employee had drinks in unapproved container. Corrective action: Employee drinks shall be held in a container with lid and straw to prevent contamination.
• Observation: Handwashing sink had dirty cleaning utensils in it. Corrective action: A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing.
• Observation: Handwashing sink lacked paper towels to dry hands. Corrective action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas.
Harps 133 Food Store
No violations reported.
Saint Snack Shack
No violations reported.
Hindsville Cafe
• Handwashing sink in kitchen lacked paper towels to dry hands. Corrective action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas.
• Observation: Packaged raw ribs were being stored above ready-to-eat chicken in prep area fridge. Corrective action: All raw meats and animal products shall be stored below ready-to-eat foods to prevent contamination.
Madison Coffeehouse
• Observation: Sliced tomatoes in reach-in fridge were being held at 45 degrees. Corrective action: All cold hold foods being stored shall be kept below 41 degrees.
• Observation: Employee was smoking near kitchen in an unapproved area. Corrective action: Discontinue use of tobacco in food preparation or warewashing area.
