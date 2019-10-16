Paperwork for a major project of the Madison County Water Facilities Board will be submitted for approval, according to Manager Rodney Reynolds.
The project, which will cost more than $1 million, will repaint five tanks and install four new pumps in the county. The repainting will be at Bohannan, Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle. The four new pumps will be at Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle.
“The engineer has got drafts of all the work to be done with the pump stations and the tanks,” Reynolds said. “He is sending them to the [Arkansas] Health Department. They’re going to have to go through them and approve them, see if there are any mistakes.”
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission has approved a loan of up to $1.3 million from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to fund the project. Water users in the affected areas will see a rate increase, although the amount has not been determined, consulting engineer Mark Johnson of ESI in Springdale told the board at its meeting last week.
In other business last week, Reynolds told the board he met with state officials to finalize paperwork on the Wharton Creek project. Red Rock brought in more than 3,000 tons of rock to rebuild a 500-foot section of the creek on the Jerry Ledbetter farm. The ANRC will pay for 75 percent of the project and the water board will pay for 25 percent.
Reynolds told the board that tank inspections have been put off until November. Four tanks in the county were inspected earlier this year, with six left to be inspected.
Reynolds said he is “hoping that it will kind of cool down a little bit more.”
He added, “I’m going to try to have them done in November.”
Reynolds has talked with state officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency about issues that developed during flash flooding in June of this year.
The board had to repair damage to a water line in Georgetown and another along Cobb Creek. The line along Cobb Creek is close to being washed out again, he said.
“Maybe get a line moved or something like that, see if they’ll help us,” Reynolds said of possible assistance.
“We’re just now kind of getting it started,” he said about talking with FEMA.
The board’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
