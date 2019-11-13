Fire damages downtown Elkins restaurant

The Center Street Cafe in Elkins sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday.
The restaurant is located at 1995 N. Center St.
Elkins Volunteer Fire Department Chief J.D. DeMotte on Tuesday said the fire began in the kitchen area. The first fire crews arrived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
“We made access to the gable end and through the back door and through the front door. Hit the fire from three different directions,” he said.
DeMotte added “We had lots of mutual aid.” Helping were the Elkins Police Department, the Washington County Fire Marshal’s Office, Central EMS and fire departments from Goshen, White House and Round Mountain.
DeMotte said the older building had an off-site smoke alarm. If there had been a modern fire alarm, it would have notified dispatch and the Elkins Fire Department.
“I don’t want to attack them [owners] for having it, because this building was built and opened years before,” he said. If a modern fire alarm had been in place, “We probably would have been there an hour earlier.”
The building and restaurant is owned by Laura and Ashley Brandt. Laura Brandt said by telephone Tuesday that she was on her way to the restaurant to check on the extent of fire damage.
DeMotte said, “There was some pretty heavy damage to the kitchen area. There was smoke damage throughout the entire building.”
A post on the eatery’s Facebook page said, “This morning at around 3 am I received a phone call and on the other end of that receiver the person was telling me something that sounded like my cafe was on fire. Myself, my husband, and my son quickly got dressed so we could see what was going on.
“Entering Elkins I could smell the fire before I actually see anything. First responders, fire trucks, and police filled the area. I am blessed that my family or any person was unharmed. I am so grateful for our firefighters and first response that showed up when we needed them.”
The post, written by Laura Brandt, said, “I have continually told myself since the car ride to the fire ‘But God has a plan.’ I will probably still continue to tell myself this statement many more times as all of this unfolds. I’m unsure what the future holds for us. I’m not even 100% sure of the damage that everything in the restaurant has sustained. I know it didn’t look very good when I looked through that back door this morning.
“Honestly I have been filled with such gloom and devastation today. I actually feel bad and so selfish that I have carried on like I have because my family and friends are safe. But I’m starting to understand why I have been in such a mournful state. I have had so many people reach out to me asking if they can do anything, send anything, or help in any way. AND my heart is filled with love for the love every one has shown. I understand now why I have been so upset. I’m not mournful so much over my building. I’m saddened because that building has provided me with what I like to refer to as ‘my café family.’”
The cafe’s Facebook page over the weekend had announced before the fire that the restaurant would once again host the Free Thanksgiving Dinner for the community.
