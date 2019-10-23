Too many people take better care of their cars than they do their own bodies. There’s a big difference between the two, though. Allowing your car to run with no oil will ruin the engine and cost you lots of money. Allowing breast cancer to grow will cost you your life.
Dr. Sharp F. Malak, director of the UAMS Mobile Mammography Program, spoke at the Monday meeting of the Madison County Health Coalition and offered compelling evidence in support of early breast cancer detection.
He pointed out that while death rates from breast cancer have decreased since the 1990s with greater access to breast cancer screening, Arkansas women still die at a higher rate than women in other states. Why? Because Arkansas is a resource-poor, rural state.
Too many women live 30 or more miles from the nearest scanning facility. Too many women who are juggling work, family and other obligations put off making arrangements for that annual mammogram. Sometimes year after year. After all, if you feel okay, why go?
“Why go” is what Dr. Malak showed the audience through the use of mammogram images from women whose ages ranged from 42 to 72. (None of them were identified, of course.) He showed cancers at various stages among the patients and emphasized the vastly different and more invasive treatments needed for the larger cancers. The “why go” is because you will save yourself a lot of grief and stress by doing so.
He emphasized that insurance companies pay 100 percent of the cost of annual screening because they know they are saving money. That the cost of screening over 30 or 35 years is cheaper for them than if you get breast cancer.
People without insurance can be assured of financial assistance from Susan G. Komen and from the BreastCare program, which is supported with federal and state money and administered by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Dr. Malak also pointed out that the recommendation issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force for women 50 and older is bad advice. The task force says this group can be screened every other year. That’s better than not going. But the death rate in older women will be lowered with continued annual screenings, he said. While all the members of the task force are doctors, none are directly involved in breast care, he pointed out.
Dr. Malak said that, unfortunately, more women in Madison County will be diagnosed with advanced breast cancer than their counterparts in Fayetteville just because the challenges of distance and money might seem like too much.
“Do not wait until you feel a lump,” he said. “Steal time from cancer by getting screenings annually.” Steal time from cancer and give it to your families instead.
Call the Madison County Health Unit at 4779-738-2612 to learn about breast care services in our area.
