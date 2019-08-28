Elkins council updated on planned subdivision

ELKINS – The Elkins City Council earlier this month heard more details about a planned subdivision on 92 acres, less than two miles from the schools.
Rausch Coleman Homes will build about 237 houses in the subdivision, according to Mayor Bruce Ledford.
After the monthly council meeting, Ledford said the new subdivision will be across Highway 16 from the former sod farm, near Stokenbury Farms. The new development will back up to the Stokenbury subdivision, which Rausch Coleman developed.
City Attorney Thomas Kieklak said the city and Rausch Coleman have been in discussions about the property zoning. The new subdivision will have houses of varying sizes.
“It’s a negotiation between the city and the owner of the land,” he said. “There’s been a lot of give-and-take, in other words, to get a really good, functioning subdivision. It’ll have a park in it, if I’m not mistaken.”
Kieklak said developers will “improve the drainage quite a bit.”
The developers met last Monday with the Elkins Planning Commission, according to Fire Chief J.D. DeMotte. Another meeting will be on Sept. 5.
DeMotte asked the council to meet with the developers on Thursday, Sept. 12, to see a planned utility design by the developers. That meeting was set for 6 p.m.
Kieklak said, “they have a long way to go, but they could start pulling permits to start their dirt work,” if council approves the master plan.
In other business at the meeting:
• The council approved an ordinance regarding “small wireless” structures in the city. AT&T and Verizon are rolling out 5G technology to parts of northwest Arkansas.
The Arkansas Legislature passed an industry bill, and Kieklak said Elkins needed an ordinance that “tracks the state law pretty closely.”
Kieklak said the 5G towers are shorter than normal cell towers, in many cases the height of telephone poles.
“Towers are coming lower as the density increases and the speed’s are going up,” Kieklak said. The transmitter is housed in a small box or cylinder.
Kieklak said new towers could come to Elkins. DeMotte said Cox Communication already has installed two of the new towers in Elkins, which surprised Kieklak and others. DeMotte said the new poles are going up next to existing telephone poles.
The council approved an emergency clause and passed the ordinance on a 4-0 vote.
Kieklak said new structures will have to follow Elkins rules in certain parts of town.
“Undergrounding was a big issue. This ordinance contains undergrounding requirements. If everybody else has to be underground, then they have to go underground as well,” he said. “What’s in here is as much as we can do.”
• The council approved an increase in water and sewer tap fees.
The ordinance sets the cost of $1,000 for a new tap on a three-quarter inch water line, $1,500 for a 1-inch line and $2,500 for a 2-inch line. It also sets a reconnect fee of $50.
All sewer taps will be $1,000.
Monthly water and sewer charges are not affected by the ordinance.
• The council and Kieklak discussed solid waste disposal. The city is seeking a new contract for a service provider, currently Orion Waste Solutions in Bethel Heights.
Kieklak has drawn up a new contract, and the council gave Ledford the authority to seek bids.
Orion in a letter to Ledford exercised its rights and notified the city it was giving a 60-day notice that it “does not wish to extend the current contract for the remaining terms.”
The bids will seek requests for proposals (RFPs) regarding waste removal. The letter said, “we sincerely hope that Orion will be the successful proposer in an RFP process and look forward to the opportunity of continuing our services to the great residents and businesses of the City of Elkins.”
• Police Chief Bryan Watts presented a contract between the city and Elkins Schools for a second school resource officer. Former Huntsville SRO A.C. Ramirez has been hired as the second SRO in Elkins.
The Elkins School District has agreed to pay 75 percent of salary, equipment and uniforms for Ramirez. Watts said the first SRO had a 50/50 agreement with the schools.
• Watts said a police car was totaled in a wreck following a pursuit. He told the council, “I’m not necessarily a fan of police pursuits and I can assure you that there will be more restrictive policies in place here shortly.”
Watts said the police unit was totaled. The department will get the cosmetic damage repaired.
Arrested was William Boen, 31, who was charged with fleeing, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. He was arrested on Madison County Road 6160.
Watts also said officer Adam Brown was injured after he responded to a burglary in progress around 3 a.m. The suspect fought with Brown, who suffered damage to his teeth and mouth.
Arrested was Jacob Starring, 30, who was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer in the second degree, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• The council voted 4-0 to enter into a professional services contract with Garver in Fayetteville. Ledford said Elkins is eligible for a $1 million grant for its sewer system. Garver will perform preliminary engineering on the sewer system and help with paperwork, which is due in March 2020.
Elkins is one of two communities in northwest Arkansas eligible for the Community Development Block Grant from the state.
