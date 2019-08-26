The swimming pool at Withrow Springs State Park will not open for the Labor Day weekend after a leak was discovered Monday morning, according to Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann.
The pool was repaired over the summer at a cost of $487,210 by Baldwin & Shell Construction. The pool passed inspection after a new section of wall and deck were installed, along with other work.
“If we didn’t have a leak, we were planning to open this weekend and allow people to come enjoy the pool for the last weekend in the summer, but since we found the leak we’re not able to do that now,” Spann said Monday.
Withrow Springs Park Director Earl Minton directed an inquiry about the pool to Spann’s office.
“We were trying to get it open for this weekend, but it seems like there’s another leak that we weren’t aware of or don’t know where it is,” Spann said.
With the leak, it would be difficult to get the chemicals balanced and approved.
“Until we get the leak fixed, we cannot pass health department [tests] because you can’t balance the chemicals. We’re trying to figure out where the leak is. We found that out today, overnight. That’s where we are right now,” he said. “I don’t foresee us opening it this weekend like we’d hoped to. Until we can find the source of the leak, we’ll have to not open it yet.”
Spann said he and others wanted to see the pool opened.
“We were disappointed as well, because we were hoping to kind of show the work, because they’ve worked hard to get it to this point,” he said. “[Baldwin & Shell was] refurbishing an old, old pool, but obviously there’s something else going on there that we’ve got to investigate and figure out how to fix it.
Spann said the pool lost eight inches between Sunday night and Monday morning.
“We just now got all the equipment in place and were filling it to set the chemicals and balance the chemicals and everything and that’s when we discovered it,” he said. “We filled up the pool and we lost eight inches overnight. There is a leak somewhere. We haven’t discovered where.”
Spann said they called the contractor back to discuss the pool.
“We don’t think this is related to the work that they’ve done. We think this is some other problem,” he said. “We’ve called the contractor back just to see if they could help us out right now.”
Project Manager Shad Roe said Monday that he has talked with Spann’s department but had not been called back to the park itself as of yet.
“We’ve offered our assistance, but they freely admitted that it was not in our scope. It was not part of what we did,” Roe said.
Spann said even if the source of the leak is found early this week, the pool most likely would not be open for Labor Day weekend.
“It would be difficult, especially getting the health department to pass [the pool]. That’s just cutting it really close. We need to kind of make sure we take care of fixing things before we open it,” he said. “If you don’t fix it right now, we just end up paying for it later. We need to do the right thing. We can make sure it’s alright before we open it in the spring.”
State park swimming pools are open from Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September.
“We’re disappointed that we can’t provide it for the local citizens there and our guests. We really wish this could have happened, but sometimes things just don’t work out like we’ve planned,” Spann said.
The Withrow pool drew 4,944 visitors in 2017, then was closed all of last year after problems with a maintenance wall and part of the deck were discovered in 2017, according to the state.
Roe in May said the repairs had a completion date of Aug. 11, but that was moved to Aug. 20 when additional problems were found in the floor or interior of the pool. Baldwin & Shell fixed those additional problems, as well, he said.
The state’s engineer originally had estimated the project would cost $211,000. The one bid submitted to do the work was “exceptionally high,” Chief Planner Jordan Thomas said.
So, the state and the bidder negotiated the overall price to repair the pool.
Thomas earlier this year said he hoped the construction could be done by Memorial Day weekend.
“We really tried hard for that but we had some review processes we had to go through with the Department of Health and they were very helpful,” he said.
Thomas said adding a few minor tweaks to the repair plans “took a couple of weeks for review.”
The pool opened in the late 1960s and saw renovation projects in 1997 and 1998, then again in 2010.
Withrow Springs State Park is located just off Highway 23, 6 miles north of Huntsville. It has the only public swimming pool in Madison County.
