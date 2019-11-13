Plane crashes near city park

An experimental aircraft with two people on board crashed near Mitchusson Park in Huntsville on Saturday morning, according to Huntsville Fire Department Chief Kevin Shinn.
The fire department was dispatched at 10:29 a.m. Saturday “because of concerns about the fuel leaking,” Shinn said.
The pilot was Andrew Marks of Fayetteville, Shinn said. There was a male passenger in the plane. Minor injuries were reported.
The pilot and the passenger were not transported and were treated at the scene. Shinn said he believed that the plane had just left Huntsville Municipal Airport when the crash happened.
Lynn Lunsford, communications manager with the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email that the plane “failed to gain lift and went off the end of the runway into the trees.”
He said the plane “was built at some point by a private individual instead of in a factory. This particular aircraft kit is made by Glasair.”
Also responding were the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Madison County EMS and Dean Routh as Department of Emergency Services. Shinn said the case was turned over to the FAA.
