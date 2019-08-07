A former employee of Kings River Country Store pleaded guilty last week to stealing lottery tickets from the store and cashing them, according to documents filed in Madison County Circuit Court.
Mara Rachelle Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of lottery fraud. An additional 155 counts against her were dropped.
According to court documents, between Nov. 18-24, 2018, Dickinson allegedly “took 165 lottery tickets without paying for them, scanned or played them, and then cashed the winning Arkansas lottery tickets.”
Dickinson was sentenced to five years of probation and was credited with one day of jail time. She was also ordered to pay $1,350 in restitution and a $2,500 fine.
For a full list of felony cases resolved during the month of July, see page 5A.
