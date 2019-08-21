A Farmington man was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty last week to two counts of sexual assault in the first degree.
Marcelino Jamie Morato, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault in each of Washington and Madison counties. The plea was submitted in Washington County Circuit Court last Wednesday.
“Both cases were wrapped up with the same plea,” said Fourth Judicial District Prosecutor Matt Durrett. “They were both sex offense cases involving the same minor victim. He was in custody at the time, so rather than have him transported to Huntsville for a separate plea, he waived his right to have his plea heard in Madison County, and agreed to plead them both in Fayetteville.”
According to court documents, Morato was accused of forcing a 13-year-old female victim perform oral sex on him.
Documents show he was initially charged with rape. Morato was charged with the crimes last year.
Morato is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.