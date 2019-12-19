A sophomore at Huntsville High School died in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Salvador Fernandez was a passenger in a 2004 Dodge Neon driven by another HHS student. A third student also was in the vehicle.
The injured were taken to Washington Regional in Fayetteville and Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale.
Fernandez was the son of Rocky and Sylvia Fernandez.
The accident happened at 4:27 p.m. on Highway 45 near Highway 303, just outside of Goshen, the ASP said in its preliminary crash summary.
The report said the Dodge Neon was traveling westbound on Highway 45 west of Highway 303. The vehicle “attempted a left-hand turn into a private drive, failing to yield to V-2 in the eastbound lane.”
The second vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by Whitley Coatney, 24, of Muldrow, Okla.
“V-2 [Coatney] front made impact with the front right of V-1 in the eastbound lane. After impact, V-2 veered right off the south side of the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch facing east. V-1 spun left across the westbound lane and came to a rest in a ditch off the north side of the roadway.”
According to Huntsville High Principal Roxanne Enix, Fernandez attended Huntsville schools since kindergarten and had older siblings who graduated from Huntsville.
School counselors and pastors Brad Moore and Wes Mayes from the Madison County Ministerial Alliance were available at school Thursday.
“I’m very sad. Very heartbroken. He was a good kid,” Enix said on Thursday.
Semester exams were scheduled for Thursday, Enix said.
“I know that semester exams are tomorrow,” Enix wrote on Facebook Wednesday night. “I know that many are grieving at the loss of their classmate. I, too, am grieving. If you need tomorrow to gather your thoughts and strength, please do so. We will worry about semester exams after the break. If you are OK with testing tomorrow, please go ahead, we will be here.”
Enix said she had several students who chose to postpone exams, with several choosing not to attend school on Thursday.
