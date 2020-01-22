The Dollar General in St. Paul is open for business, with an official grand opening scheduled for Saturday.
“Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, January 25, at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals,” according to Angela Petkovic with media relations.
“Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways,” she wrote in an email.
The Dollar General is located on Highway 23 in St. Paul.
Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said, “Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products.
“We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need.
Petkovic said Dollar General also is involved in local communities.
She said the store “is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.”
Petkovic added, “Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.”
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Dollar General is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn.
