American Legion post votes to sell building to church

A vote was taken earlier this year to sell the The Hayes-Smith American Legion Post 137 building, located just off Highway 23 south of Huntsville, to a church in Aurora.
This summer, “The members voted to sell the building, so we actually put the building up for sale. We had three different parties that wanted the building,” Post 137 Commander Jim Dickinson said.
“We set a low-end number, in other words the lowest we’re going to go on the price, and they had first chance at it,” he said of the Aurora church.
Dickinson was asked if he’d give the low-end number to purchase the building.
“I’d rather not, if you don’t mind,” he said.
“They accepted our price, so technically we signed a contract with them that says they do have the building. Now they will not take possession until Feb. 15 of next year, because we’ve got certain obligations from now until January. We already had those obligations on the calendar.”
The Aurora Church of Christ, which uses the building once a month, has agreed to buy the building and land.
Dickinson asked that The Record not use the name of the church, since the agreement to purchase the building will not be official until February.
“I realize a lot of people know it [name of church], but who knows what’s going to happen. Something could all of a sudden happen and they don’t come up with the money. Now, they do have the money, but stranger things happen,” he said.
Post adjutant Guy Roden said, “It hasn’t sold yet, it’s just in negotiations to be sold. We have agreed in point to sell it, but it won’t happen until February.”
Roden added, “We’re going to actually see if we can’t find a home through another place. We can probably meet anywhere for free.”
The American Legion building has been used for numerous community events, including political debates, a Vietnam Veterans’ celebration, events for the Paws & Claws Animal Shelter, Madison County Health Coalition fundraisers, the annual Toys For Tots, Legion dances and more.
The building was named for Matthew Hayes, the first person from Madison County killed during World War I, and Carroll A. Smith, the first person from Madison County killed in World War II in 1942.
The building also has been used for reunions, weddings, anniversaries and other social events over the years.
“None of us wanted to see that building be sold because it’s really the biggest facility here in Madison County to hold any kind of a large number of people,” Dickinson said.
“It gets a lot of use. We have it rented almost every weekend. It’s been an asset to the county, for this community especially. None of us wanted to see it go, but we understand that we’re all getting older and our younger generations are not joining the American Legion.”
Dickinson, a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Vietnam War, said he turned 70 last week.
“The older guys, including myself, it’s just getting harder to have to maintain the building.
“We all understand that if you have a buyer, it’s better off to let it go as long as you have somebody that’s interested, as to wait and put it on the market, then you’re sitting on it.”
Membership in Post 137 a few years ago was about 120 people, but that figure dipped to below 80 recently before rising to about 80 now, Dickinson said. He said fewer than 10 veterans attend the monthly meetings, and several of those are physically limited in what they can do to maintain the building.
Dickinson stressed that American Legion membership is down at posts across the country. He also serves as district commander over Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties. The number of active posts has dropped over the past few years, he said.
Tom Little is a member of the American Legion Post in Kingston. He said that post was struggling with finances even before a water leak damaged the building.
Since then, he said, the Legion has hosted four trivia nights this year, which have helped financially.
Little estimated that the Kingston Legion has 40-45 members.
“We were kind of scraping the bottom of the barrel in this last year that we ran the Kingston American Legion dance. We went in the hole every time we had a dance and we’ve been doing that since 1948,” he said.
“We just couldn’t make ourselves come to the fact that we were going to close it down or we were just going to go broke.”
Little said the Kingston American Legion has members of all ages, from those who were in service during the 1950s (Korea), 1960s (Vietnam) and the wars in the Middle East.
“We have an active membership. We lost our world War II vet, the last one we had was actually my dad and he was a charter member in 1947,” Little said.
“We’ve got a good group of guys that crosses the ages. I have a good feeling it’ll continue. It’s kind of a like a tradition here in Kingston.”
Little noted, “We’re going to keep the doors open. We’re not going to shut it down.”
The Kingston American Legion meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.
Anyone who has “signed on the dotted line and put on the uniform” can join the American Legion, whether they served in peacetime or wartime, Dickinson said.
Dickinson said Post 137 had land donated for the building, then accepted donations to help purchase material.
“A lot of the members themselves put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in that building. They’re the ones that put that together, other than the outside steel frame ... the whole interior was done by members.”
Dickinson said the decision to sell the building was a local one, with no state or national involvement because Post 137 is not closing.
“It was totally a local decision because we own the building. That building was bought, paid for. We own the building and we own the property,” he said.
“When we sell the building, what we’re going to do is put that money into a bank, into an escrow account you might say, so that down the road a future generation of veterans, if they want to have a building again, they’ve got money they can start with again.”
Roden said revenue from the building was no longer enough to maintain and operate the facility.
“It’s just overhead. It doesn’t bring in the revenue where we can keep it going,” Roden said.
“Eventually, in a couple of years, most likely they’ll be out of money. This is just a measure to cut overhead. We’re still going to be a viable entity. We’re still going to be here, it’s just that we won’t have a building. We’re not folding up shop. We’re just trying to keep ourself viable.”
The American Legion building was constructed in 2004-05.
“They’ve had many places across the city where they’ve been,” including where the school administration building sits and at a building above Fuel Zone, which also housed the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Roden said.
“I think there’s a stone wall up there. It still shows like Post 137,” he said.
“The people that were there before me ... they’re the ones that put the full effort into getting that building constructed. That was done on their dime, their work, everything. Nobody wants to be a part of something that’s failing, but they will fail if they keep the building. At this point we just don’t really see another option.”
Family members who have photographs and other items in the American Legion building should come get them, Dickinson said.
Post 137 meets the third Saturday of each month from noon to about 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to get keepsakes from the building should come at that time, or call Dickinson at 325-9473 or Roden at 981-4518.
Dickinson said finding a new meeting place should not be difficult.
“We can meet anyplace. It doesn’t matter if we meet in a church building or maybe the masonic Hall or up here at the Y [restaurant],” Dickinson said.
Dickinson said younger veterans need to join organizations because there is strength in numbers.
“If it wasn’t for the veterans, we would not have the benefits we’ve got today, whether it’s filing for a claim, getting home loans through the VA, education, all those benefits were fought by veterans in Washington, D.C.,” he said.
“When our numbers start dropping down below a couple million veterans in the VA [Veterans Administration] system, Congress don’t listen no more,” he said.
Few World War II veterans remain, he said, with veterans from wars in Korea and Vietnam getting older. He encouraged veterans who served either stateside or in other countries to join the American Legion.
“They need to join to help us keep our benefits or get better benefits. We can’t do it on our own. We’ve got to have numbers,” he said.
Dickinson said there are slightly more than 2 million veterans in the U.S., including around 1,200 in Madison County. He stressed that millions of dollars each year come into Madison County in the form of housing loans, education and other benefits.
