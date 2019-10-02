A 75-year-old Elkins man pleaded not guilty recently to a charge he tried to run over a Springdale police officer who was working security at a church.
Thomas S. Frasier entered his plea in Washington County Circuit Court to a charge of aggravated assault. Frasier received a Jan. 10 court date. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of flight from an officer, harassing communications and criminal trespass, according to a report with the Springdale Police Department.
According to the report, the off-duty officer on Aug. 25 was working security at Key Point Church on Chester Avenue in Springdale, which had filed a cease-and-desist letter against Frasier.
The officer, who was “in uniform and easily identified as a police officer,” the report says, said he saw Frasier “numerous times drive by at a very slow rate of speed prowling the property.”
The officer said he had tried to stop Frasier previously, “however, Mr. Frasier has just drove past me. Today I waited in the roadway for Mr. Frasier to come back so I knew Mr. Frasier could see me.”
In the report, the officer said he “stood with my arm extended and yelled for him to stop. Instead of stopping Mr. Frasier accelerated and attempted to strike me with his vehicle. I was able to jump out of the way to allow Mr. Frasier to barely miss me. I again told him to stop and he continued southbound on Thompson.”
Frasier was arrested about an hour later by the Johnson Police Department, the report says.
