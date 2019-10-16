One local school sees improvement, two have their state scores lowered

The Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education released its numerical scores and corresponding annual A-to-F school letter grades last week, including report cards for the county’s schools.
Overall, Huntsville Schools saw only one school’s letter grade improve while two schools saw their grades lowered. The remaining schools’ grades, including the St. Paul campus, stayed the same.
State and federal law requires the scores in compliance with Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) of 2015. The scores are based upon multiple factors, including student performances on the 2019 ACT Aspire Tests, which are given each year for grades 3 through 10.
Watson Primary saw its letter grade improve from a C to a B.
Natosha West, director of federal programs and district test coordinator, said that attendance was a factor in helping that school see its letter grade improve.
However, Huntsville Intermediate saw its report lowered from a C to a D, while the middle school dropped from a B to a C.
West said that the intermediate experienced “less than a one-point drop from slight decreases in weighted achievement, growth and SQSS (School Quality and Student Success) scores, but due to the rating scale it put them in the next letter grade category of a D.”
During the past three years, the intermediate school’s scores have decreased from 68.09 in 2017 to 65.63 in 2018 to 64.88 in 2019.
Huntsville Middle School also saw its grade lowered. West said, “Decreases in weighted achievement, and SQSS contributed to the decrease of the overall ESSA score.”
In 2017, the middle school had a score of 70.99; in 2018, the score was 70.10; and this year, the score was 69.5.
“The differences that resulted in lower and higher letter grades were slight,” West said. “However, all schools continue to work toward increases in both growth and achievement on the ACT Aspire through professional learning communities, teacher professional development, and data analysis. Teachers are using data from state, interim and classroom based assessments to make decisions about classroom instruction.”
Other schools in the Huntsville School District received C letter grades, which are the same grades as last year.
Kingston Schools, which are in Madison County but in the Jasper School District, saw significant increases in their letter grades for the high school raising the grade from a D to a B. Its elementary school received a C, which is also the same letter grade it received last year.
Elkins School District raised three of its letter grades from C grades to B grades. The district received a B letter grade for all of its schools.
“The school grades, while impacted greatly by test scores, are not solely based on those scores. There is also a heavy emphasis placed on student growth and other factors are taken into account as well,” according to Jeremy Mangrum, superintendent of the Elkins School District.
“We did a good job of utilizing our technology devices and software programs in conjunction with outstanding instruction from our teachers in the classroom to personalize the learning experience of each child.”
