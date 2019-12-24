Brasel named top official at Jasper School District

Former Huntsville school administrator Candra Gibbins Brasel last week was named the new superintendent for the Jasper School District.
Brasel currently is the assistant superintendent at the district. She will take over the superintendent’s position beginning on July 1, 2020, when current superintendent Jeff Cantrell leaves the district to take over as director at the Ozark Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative near Harrison.
The Jasper School Board selected Brasel last Wednesday in a special session held at the Kingston campus. The Jasper School District – with an enrollment of 842 in grades K-12 – includes schools in Jasper, Kingston and Oark.
Brasel was hired in March as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction position in Jasper.
“I am thrilled and I am honored that the board has the confidence in me to do this position and we are already doing so many great things here that I’m very optimistic about the direction that our district’s going to continue to go. I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Brasel told The Record.
Brasel was hired by the Huntsville School District in 2007 as Watson Primary’s counselor, then in 2012 she was moved to a counselor position at Huntsville High School. Brasel in 2013 moved to the district’s administration office, where she worked as the federal programs coordinator for a year, before accepting the principal’s position at Watson Primary.
Brasel received a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, then 20 years later earned her doctorate from ATU in educational leadership. She has a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a specialist’s degree from Arkansas State University.
After she was named the new superintendent, Brasel gave a letter to the faculty and staff at the district.
The letter said, “It is with great honor and excitement that I have accepted the position as Superintendent of Jasper School District, beginning July 1, 2020. The past 6 months in the district have given me the opportunity to build relationships with many of you and to witness the hard work that you put in each day. Wonderful things are happening throughout the district and I am so thankful to be a part of this team.
“In moving forward, we will stay focused and committed to our Vision of ONE District, ONE Team, ONE mission. Through collaborative efforts focused on student growth, I am confident that we will continue to see great things happening for kids.”
Brasel told The Record that she has “a good vision of where I feel like, and I feel like it’s a collaborative vision, that all the administrators in the district that we share, where we want our district to go.”
She also admitted that she has plenty to learn by next summer when she becomes superintendent.
“Of course I do have a lot to learn, still, but I have the next six months with Mr. Cantrell to learn some of the more specific things that are really specific to superintendent that I’ve not had the experience in,” she said.
“We plan to work together the next few months and make this transition work for everyone. I’m really looking forward to it.”
In her letter, Brasel wrote, “I appreciate the confidence of the Board and commit to working hard on behalf of the students, staff, and parents of JSD. Mr. Cantrell has done a fabulous job in leading this district and I look forward to learning as much as I can from him over these next few months.
“I appreciate the outpouring of support and encouragement from many of you throughout this process. Together, we are going to accomplish great things and continue to make this district a place where Opportunities Never End.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.