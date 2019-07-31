School technology department sees busy summer

For teachers, summer is generally a time to recharge, to take a couple months away from the classroom and plan for the next school year. But for the staff of the Huntsville School District’s technology department, summer is the busiest time of the year.
The list of projects taken on by the department this summer is long: installation of additional cameras at each campus, along with a project to provide full interior and exterior coverage at the Huntsville Middle School; work on a mass notification system implemented by the district last year; the installation of backup generators at each campus; installing a new phone system, which has put a phone in every room in the district; placing new panels and projectors in classrooms; and more.
“Summers are our busiest months, for sure,” said Bailey Cotton, director of technology at the Huntsville School District. “We look forward to the school year starting, because that’s when it slows down a little. Summer is when we can get in and get all our maintenance and projects and all those things done when no one’s around.”
For Cotton and his staff of four (including himself), that could mean climbing into the ceiling of any of Huntsville or St. Paul’s campuses to install telephone wiring, clearing off student Chromebooks and more. He is joined systems administrator Shawn Ellis and computer technicians Derek Hughes and Wesley Ellis.
“I could not be any more proud of the team that we have,” Cotton said. “We’re a solid team that works closely and efficiently. I think you would be hard-pressed to find a better team than ours and that’s something I take great pride in.
“Each of us brings different skill sets and aspects to the team, and I think that’s what makes us so great. Between the four of us, we can come up with just about any solution for any situation.”
Cotton has been with the district since the spring of 2009. At that time, the department had a team of five and supported about 1,500 devices district-wide. Today, the four-man crew manages around 5,400 devices, a number that continues to grow as the department and district work toward further digital upgrades in the classroom. He has also seen the department grow – literally – from being packed into what’s now a Pre-K classroom and being scattered among different closets among the district’s campuses, to a shared building now with the maintenance department, which is located in a building that previously housed Ana Mary’s Cakes on College Street.
“I’m extremely proud of the strides we have made with the manpower, resources and support from the administration that we’ve had,” Cotton said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have progressive leadership at [the district] that sees the value in technology and making it a priority.”
This summer, one major focus for the department was adding more than 90 cameras at the Huntsville Middle School. The project is part of an initiative to provide full coverage at each of the district’s campuses.
“There’s not going to be many blind spots,” Cotton said of the coverage at the middle school. “We added a few more up there than we would most campuses, just becasue it’s such a widespread campus and there’s a lot of exterior we have to cover.”
That includes cameras in each of the classrooms, Cotton said. The department started the initiative to provide full coverage last year with a similar project at the high school. Other campuses still have several cameras hooked up, but not in each classroom, Cotton said.
“The other campuses, they have complete hallway coverage,” Cotton said. “I definitely don’t think they’re neglected, and we try to buy a couple [cameras] every year at the principals’ discretion and place them wherever they feel they need them the most. We just don’t have complete coverage through the interior and exterior throughout every other campus yet.”
Cotton estimated that those campuses will have complete coverage in about two or three years.
Another change students can expect this year is the implementation of identification badges at the high school. Students will be assigned photo badges (using their yearbook photo from last year when available, Cotton said, and new photos will be taken for those without a photo from last year) that will distinguish their grade and allow them to check out library books and purchase food from the cafeteria using it. The badges will be given out at Open House, he said.
One change that classified employees will see, Cotton added, will be the use of a biometric timeclock system.
“They’ll use their fingerprint to clock in and clock out,” Cotton said. “Right now, we’re testing it with a few small departments ... hopefully we’ll have it implemented at the end of August or the first of September.”
The technology department oversees 3,000 Chromebooks (700 for Huntsville High School students), 200 teacher laptops, 170 interactive displays, 150 projectors, 180 wireless access points, 200 document cameras and 650 desktop computers, in addition to phones, printers, cameras, servers and more. Each student in grades 7-12 has a school-issued Chromebook, and the district was able to distribute laptops to each teacher last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.