A 43-year-old Huntsville woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting her wife after a domestic disturbance.
Julie Katherine Sharp, 43, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Julie Sharp is accused of shooting her wife, Deidra Sharp.
According to a preliminary report by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Madison 2451.
When deputies arrived, Julie Sharp was sitting in a gray SUV. Deputies heard “a female screaming from inside the residence.”
Deidra Sharp had “a single gunshot wound to her left leg.” Deidra told authorities that she was sitting in a chair on the front porch when Julie got “a handgun from the SUV and fired it once in the air, then pointed the handgun at her [Deidra] and shot her one time in her left leg.”
Deidra Sharp was taken to a Springdale hospital for treatment.
Deputies found two spent .380 shell casings in the front yard. The handgun was found in the SUV.
“Inside the residence we found the bullet fragment that had struck the folding chair outside the residence and then traveled through the house wall and struck a couch,” the report said.
Julie Sharp told authorities that she and Deidra Sharp “had been in a physical altercation and after the altercation was over, she walked out to the vehicle and retrieved her gun. She admitted to firing one shot into the air and then fired one shot towards Deidra, striking her in the leg.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.