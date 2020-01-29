Election officials prepare for primary

Election officials in Madison County continue their preparation for the March 3 Primary Election, with new equipment and new voting centers.
Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker told the Madison County Quorum Court last week that training was delayed due to circumstances out of her control.
“We finally got our training on the new equipment,” she told the court. “It took a long time, but ... we received our training on the equipment last Monday (Jan. 13) and Tuesday, then there was a lady here this Saturday who finished up.”
Blocker, Election Coordinator Robin Watson, Madison County Election Commission members Gary Smith and Austin Boatright, and Wendy Pettz, a certified poll trainer, received training on the county’s new voting equipment. LaKesa Dennison from Elections Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb., conducted the training over two days.
The delay in training did put local officials behind.
“Because of that, unfortunately we’re not going to be able to do the number of public demonstrations we had hoped to do leading up to the Primary Election,” she said. The primary is set for Tuesday, March 3.
“We are going to hold a public demonstration on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 5 [p.m.]. It’ll be in conjunction with the public test of the voting equipment and we encourage any candidates or the general public to come to that,” Blocker said.
The demonstration will be held in the courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse.
The move to new equipment has saved the county money ahead of the March 3 election. Blocker said that in the 2018 Primary Election, the county spent $14,596, compared to this year’s $7,806.
“Not having the pre-printed paper ballots, where we end up having to waste a lot of them, has really been a cost-saving measure,” she told the court.
The quorum court in May 2019 approved an ordinance to accept a vote center plan passed by the county’s election commission, which established five voting sites.
The quorum court action in May was needed after Act 808 was passed by the Arkansas Legislature. The act provided about $8.2 million to be used by 21 counties in Arkansas without the latest voting equipment.
The five Madison County voting centers will be at Hindsville First Baptist Church, Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church, the Kingston Community Building, the St. Paul Community Building and the Wesley Community Building.
People will still be able to vote early at the courthouse or with absentee ballots, and will be able to vote at any of the vote centers, regardless of where they live in the county.
Early voting will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Madison County received its new voting equipment this past October.
Blocker said the new equipment includes the ERM laptop for use on election night, when collecting results. That laptop will not have the capabilities of connecting to the Internet. The only piece of the equipment that will be online will be a poll book that voters register on when entering a vote center, which then tells other centers in the county that they’ve voted. Results are not kept online, but rather on a thumb drive.
Blocker told the court that a demonstration video of the new equipment is on the county’s website: www.madisonco.gov. Go to the “Elections” tab and click on the video demonstration.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to do some more of these demonstrations prior to the November election, which there’ll be a larger turnout,” she said of the General Election, set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Blocker said all registered voters in the county were sent a letter, explaining the changes in the upcoming elections. Notices about the switch to five voting centers also will be placed at previous polling sites in the county.
