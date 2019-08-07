The following felony cases were resolved in Madison County Circuit Court during the month of July:
• Andrew Christian Coppage, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 60 months of probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.
• Alexander D. Hollingsworth, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (LSD) and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and was sentenced to 72 months of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
• Christopher Allen Madewell, 39, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving and was sentenced to 24 months judicial transfer to the Department of Community Correction with 48 months suspended imposition of sentence, with four days jail time credit.
• Buck Lewis Maddox, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license and was sentenced to 10 days in the county jail and 72 months of probation, with 253 days of jail time credit. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
• Ray Edwin Maddox, 30, pleaded guilty to domestic battery in the third degree and was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
• Daniel Paul Mueller, 26, nolle prosequi.
• Mara Rachelle Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of lottery fraud and was sentenced to 60 months of probation with one day of jail time credit, and was ordered to pay $2,500 in fines and $1,350 in restitution.
• Brandi Renee Goodnight, 42, nolle prosequi.
• Keith Michael Ritchie, 38, pleaded guilty to battery in the third degree, terroristic threatening in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $2,709.36 in restitution.
• Daniel Scott Lairsey, 22, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, two counts of failure to appear, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing and was sentenced to 72 months judicial transfer to the Department of Community Correction.
• Vincent Nethaniel Ludwick, 37, was found guilty of kidnapping and aggravated assault on a family or household member and was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 13 days of jail time credit, and was ordered to pay a $7,000 fine. He also pleaded guilty to failure to appear and was sentenced to 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 13 days of jail time credit.
• Zachary Neil Rickard, 25, pleaded guilty to battery in the third degree and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
• Ricky James Rowlins, 56, pleaded guilty to two counts possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 36 months of probation with one day of jail time credit, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
• Rachel Gabrielle Gross, 31, nolle prosequi.
• John Edgar Kaye, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving, three counts of failure to appear and one count of resisting arrest and was sentenced to 72 months of probation with 133 days jail time credit, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
