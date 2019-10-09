Ohio man charged with trying to kill his brother

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend and charged with the attempted murder of his brother in Madison County.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Edward Link, 39, of Blacklick, Ohio, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. on Saturday at the Franklin County Jail in Ozark.
A probable cause report said Link and three other people, including his brother, Jason, drove from Ohio to attend a music festival at Mulberry Mountain in Franklin County.
Authorities in Franklin County said a male subject showed up at the gate of a festival on Mulberry Mountain and was badly hurt. His brother apparently showed up later “covered in blood” and told authorities he had attacked and tried to kill his brother, who had gotten away.
Jason Link had two cuts on his head and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ozark. Kevin Link was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
Authorities were told the fight happened near the vehicle, which was still at the White River along Highway 16 in Madison County.
Local authorities found a silver Toyota Corolla with an Ohio license. The report said “there was blood evidence on the exterior of the vehicle near the driver door.”
Kevin Link was brought from Ozark to the Madison County Jail in Huntsville.
Jason Link told authorities that he and his brother and two women came from Ohio for the festival. The four decided to leave the festival for a while and they drove to the White River Bridge by St. Paul, according to the report written by Cpl. Clint Ham.
“He (Jason) went on to say that while they were there his brother Kevin was talking about spiritual things and became convinced that Jason was against God and possessed by a demon. Jason told me (Ham) that Kevin told him he was going to kill him. Jason told me (Ham) his brother came at him and grabbed him around the throat and started chocking him.”
The report said Kevin hit his brother in the head twice with a rock the size of a large orange.
After he was brought to Madison County, Kevin Link told authorities he was under the influence of Katamine, LSD, cocaine and marijuana.
Kevin Link the next day told Ham that he was “failing at his calling with God and had a moment of clarity at the festival and felt it very important that all four be baptized at the river.”
Kevin Link said he became frustrated that his brother was not “on the same page.” He said “he started seeing a demon in and around his brother and heard a voice telling him that Jason was against God. Kevin told me (Ham) that the voice and static in his head along with Bible verses running through his mind was overwhelming him.”
Kevin Link said he attacked his brother “with the intention of killing him, at that time, but did not want to harm Jason right now.”
Kevin Link said he walked part of the way back to Mulberry Mountain and got a ride the rest of the way. The report does not say how Jason Link made it back to the festival.
After he was held in Huntsville, Kevin Link was transferred to the Washington County Holding Facility. He was given a $100,000 bond and a court date of 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 in Madison County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.