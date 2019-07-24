Elkins to consider tap fee increase on water, sewer

ELKINS – The Elkins City Council last Thursday agreed to hear an ordinance next month to adjust water and sewer tap fees on new construction projects.
Mayor Bruce Ledford stressed that monthly water and sewer rates will not increase, just the cost of new taps. Currently, it costs more for the city to install a new tap than it makes.
“No rate change, it’s just the tap they hook them on,” Ledford said following the meeting. “We’re losing money when you send two people, a vehicle and equipment to dig it out.”
The costs of material, including brass connections, have increased dramatically in recent years, he said.
Under the proposed changes, a new tap on a three-quarter inch water line will cost $1,000. A tap on a one-inch line will cost $1,500 while a tap on a two-inch line will be $2,000. A new sewer tap will cost $1,000 if the changes are approved.
The council will hold a public hearing before the Aug. 15 council meeting, which will start at 7 p.m. City attorney Thomas Kieklak said the hearing likely would start at the beginning of the regular council meeting.
Also on Thursday, the council heard from new homeowner Derek Hillyer, who claimed Ledford, city inspector J.D. DeMotte and the builder of his home have “stonewalled him.”
Hillyer moved into his house on Alexander Loop the same weekend Elkins received between five and six inches of rain. A drainage ditch running through his property overflowed with trash and debris, he said.
Hillyer said a sidewalk near his house has washed away, leaving a 12-foot drop.
“It’s an ignored situation that [I], as a new citizen, would like to have addressed,” he told the council.
Hillyer accused Ledford of not responding to phone calls or email messages.
“When you start off telling me how sorry my people are and everything, that they don’t do a good job,” Ledford said before Hillyer interrupted him and urged Ledford to read the emails aloud, and accused the mayor of “putting words in my mouth.”
“Mr. Hillyer, that is private property. You bought the property – the whole thing,” Ledford said. “The stream runs through it. I can’t come up there and do your property. If I did, I’d have to do it for everybody in Elkins.
“You bought the house knowing where you were buying. I have nothing to do with you and the builder. They told you they didn’t think you should buy that.”
Hillyer also accused city inspector DeMotte of approving a deck that, Hillyer said, did not meet code. DeMotte told the council that Hillyer “started off sarcastic” with him and that DeMotte “blocked him off [his phone].
When Hillyer continued to speak after his allotted time, city councilor Jeff Plumlee said, “Derek, Derek, you got your three minutes. I asked J.D. a question. Nobody interrupted you, please don’t interrupt him again.”
Hillyer again said a private inspector did not approve the deck.
“Before he signed on the line, he knew what he was getting,” Plumlee said to the council. “If he wasn’t happy with it, that’s when he should have moved on or made changes to the decking.
“If you’re telling me that [the inspector] told you it wasn’t up to code and you went ahead and bought the house, we’re done. We’re done.”
After Thursday’s meeting, Ledford said he “can’t take equipment on his land and do work for him.”
“He bought it. It’s his,” Ledford said. “He knew what he was getting. I feel sorry for him because the weekend he moved in we had the five inches of rain. I’ve never seen it like that. I have empathy for him, but I can’t spend city money [on private property].”
Rain in Elkins that weekend closed First Street and Bunch Park for a time.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting:
• Police Chief Bryan Watts said a second school resource officer will be hired for this fall. The Elkins School District approached the police department about adding another SRO, with the school paying 75 percent of the costs, Watts told the council.
Elkins school buildings are separated by Highway 16 or North Center St. in the city.
“This will leave one officer per side of the street,” Watts said.
Watts also told the council that the city’s K-9 officer, Mace, has become state and nationally certified for narcotics.
The police department will have a sale of its old equipment and vehicles on Aug. 17. The sale will be at the Community Center.
The annual car show and silent auction will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the center. Proceeds will benefit the Shop With A Cop program.
• The council discussed prior to the meeting whether to change solid waste disposal providers. Ledford said no action was taken. The current provider, Inland Waste Solutions, was recently purchased by Orion Waste Solutions, Ledford said.
